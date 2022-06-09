Analyst Compares 2022 Rams With Iconic Championship Team

So how much greater can the Los Angeles Rams become following their second Vince Lombardi Trophy?

Analysts have begun to dive into that summertime debate during minicamp period and with training camps a month away. But for one NFL analyst, he’s a believer that this Rams team can closely resemble one of the more exciting championship teams of all time…and a team Ram fans are quite familiar with.

‘We Could be Seeing the Beginning of Another Incredible Scoring Period’

Remember the “Greatest Show on Turf” from 1999 into the early 2000s? Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report remembers.

And he believed in his column on Wednesday, June 8 that this version of the Rams could trek down the path of those teams that featured future Hall of Famers in Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, etc.

“A little more than two decades ago, NFL fans witnessed the Los Angeles Rams’ historic offensive run between the 1999 and 2001 seasons. Pay attention because we could see the beginning of another incredible scoring period for the franchise,” Moton wrote.

Moton, though, brought up the difference between that era and what Sean McVay uses.

Comparisons Between the 2

Under head coach Dick Vermeil, Mike Martz was the top architect of that Rams offense ignited by Warner’s arm, followed by Faulk’s versatility then the dynamic downfield plays of Bruce and Holt. Martz, though, used a different approach that at the time took the league by storm.

“Head coach Sean McVay doesn’t use the Air Coryell scheme like Martz,” Moton said. “Though his West Coast Offense can pose a threat to the Greatest Show On Turf’s franchise scoring record.”

That’s quite the bold statement, considering the Rams offense that season put up a franchise record 540 points — averaging 33.75 points per game.

The Super Bowl 56 champs hit 460 points in a 17-game schedule…averaging under 30 points per game. But Moton pointed out how a change in quarterback led to the Rams’ run to the title — much like that ’99 season.

Moton then concluded that the elements are there for the Rams to compete with “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

“In five seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has fielded a top-seven scoring offense three times. He’s earned praise as one of the modern league’s brightest offensive minds,” Moton said. “With Stafford under center, a deep wide receiver group, a consistent pass-catching tight end and a young dual-threat running back, McVay can turn a conglomerate of playmakers into an elite offensive group that crushes franchise and league records.

“The Greatest Show On Turf may have some scoring competition in Rams’ history books.”

‘GMF’ Crew Weighed In

Moton isn’t the only one who believes this version of the Rams has a high ceiling.

The Good Morning Football crew debated on if the champs can get better on Thursday, June 9 on the NFL Network. For former New York Giants offensive lineman Shaun O’Hara, he believes that as great Stafford was, there’s room for improvement.

“Matthew Stafford can improve. This offense can be better if he takes care of the football,” O’Hara said, while pointing out the seven interceptions he had on deep passes which led the NFL. “I think for Stafford, that’s going to be one of the things he can clean up.”

Meanwhile, Will Selva believes the 2022 version of the Rams offense can improve.

“For me, absolutely, yes. This offense absolutely can get better,” Selva said. “They have one of the best wide receiver trios in the game with [Cooper] Kupp, with Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson. In terms of Kupp, we know he always gets open. In terms of Allen Robinson, he’s a top 10 wide receiver in an ideal situation. Guess what? He has one in L.A.”

Selva also pointed out how Jefferson took a leap from his rookie year last season and has Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson healthy. He then made this bold prediction: “I think Matthew Stafford has a chance to throw for 5,000 yards here.”

Kyle Brandt shared this belief: This version of the Rams offense is ahead of schedule.

“I don’t think this is the fully realized Sean McVay Rams experience yet,” Brandt said. “As good as they were last year, Sean McVay has had Jared Goff offenses that were significantly better than the one last year they won the Super Bowl with. There’s so many things that indicate that they really won this Super Bowl ahead of schedule. Of course they can be better.”