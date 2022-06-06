Reactions Flood for the Rams Making $95 Million Decision

Goodbye contract holdout. Goodbye retirement talk between Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

And both officially comes to a cease thanks to a major $95 million decision from the Super Bowl 56 champs.

In all caps, the Rams‘ Twitter account announced the official return of their beloved captain, perennial Pro Bowler and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year before 2 p.m. PT.

So how did the Rams pull it off? Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams managed to rework his current deal — turning him into a Rams employee who earned an astonishing raise in pay.

Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. pic.twitter.com/SoDRw4GHE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022

With that raise, “A.D” is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Rapoport added that Donald came into the Rams’ office to officially end his holdout.

“There was a question about whether or not Aaron Donald would show up for minicamp. No longer a question: He came in, took a physical, and signed his new deal. Officially, official,” Rapoport tweeted.

And the online reactions flooded from there.

Top Twitter Reactions

As is the case for blockbuster deals, the reactions sprout on social media — with some involving a humorous touch.

Mina Kimes of ESPN was one who went the sense of humor route — going with this clip from the 2019 horror film Midsommar as her theme involving the Donald news:

NFC West quarterbacks finding out that Aaron Donald isn’t retiring anytime soon pic.twitter.com/00nr5Lry7g — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 6, 2022

The account for the NFL decided to go with something more succinct, but included two emojis.

Meanwhile, the NFL Gameday account posted a celebration photo of Donald: Indicating the kind of mood Ram fans must be feeling at the moment.

ESPN stats and info sent their reminder of Donald’s greatness on the field — sharing how his dominance has been comparable to one other legendary NFL defender:

The only two defensive players to have been named… – Defensive Rookie of the Year

– Defensive Player of the Year multiple times

– 5-time First Team All-Pro

– Super Bowl champion … are Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor. pic.twitter.com/PMVi20LU4d — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2022

Also, The Athletic’s 49ers insider David Lombardi brought up the newest leaderboard for highest paid defensive linemen…now featuring “A.D.” at the top and surpassing the originally leader T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We have our first $30m D-lineman and it’s not Nick Bosa. Updated APY leaderboard, all D-linemen… 1. Aaron Donald: $31.6m

2. T.J. Watt: $28m

3. Joey Bosa: $27m

4. Myles Garrett: $25m

5. Khalil Mack: $23.5m — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 6, 2022

Lombardi adds that Donald is additionally tops in the interior defensive lineman average per year earnings:

Updated APY leaderboard for DTs… 1. Aaron Donald: $31.6m

2. Leonard Williams: $21m

3. DeForest Buckner: $21m

4. Chris Jones: $20m — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 6, 2022

Outside of media, fans did their part in chiming in online for Donald’s return. One fan mentioned how he has a new Donald jersey to collect soon.

Wanted to buy a new jersey to celebrate, but I own all the ones we can currently buy 😭. Guess I’ll have to wait for the ones next year and the salute to service this year. WELCOME BACK AD99!!! pic.twitter.com/deRn9jFRvm — SOUP (@ACdaGDB) June 6, 2022

Another fan named Daniel Leu posted “Return of the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time)” in the Rams’ Twitter mentions.

Even a brand new teammate of Donald chimed in on this historic contract: New Rams inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, who officially gets his opportunity to play alongside the future Hall of Famer:

How the Rams Trenches Look With A.D.’s Return

With A.D. back on board, he’ll be re-joining some familiar faces in the trenches.

Donald reunites with A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines inside. Both Robinson and Gaines are currently under contract until the 2023 season when both become an unrestricted free agent.

Donald and the Rams, though, will be without “A.D’s” longtime trench partner Sebastian Joseph-Day. The nose tackle, who lined up alongside Donald for four seasons, has crossed over to the other L.A. team by signing with the Chargers during the offseason — where he’ll rejoin former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

But the likely replacement for “Bash” next to Donald is 2021 draft pick Bobby Brown III, who saw action in 10 games last season.

Donald received his clearance to return as a newly $95 million defender. However, his new partnership with Kanye West’s Donda Sports is indicating there’s another announcement on the horizon.