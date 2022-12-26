Cam Akers’ Breakout Christmas Sparks Strong Reaction From Ex-Rams OLB

It took 15 games, but the Los Angeles Rams finally produced a 100-yard running back in the 2022 season — which only sparked a reaction from one Ex-Rams defender who parted ways with the team in December.

Cam Akers delivered a season-high 118 yards on 23 carries and busted out the hat trick of scoring three times in the 51-14 shellacking of the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. For Akers, this was a highlight in a season that saw some tensions between he and the Rams which led to a brief but abrupt absence from the team during October. Many reacted to his performance on social media, but former Rams edge rusher/outside linebacker Terrell Lewis had this to say during the game:

Cam could’ve been doing this all year😭 — Terrell Lewis (@_Real24_) December 25, 2022

Fans Began to Chime in on Lewis’ Post

Some fans started to wonder what the former third round selection — who additionally was part of the 2020 Rams draft class alongside Akers — was really pointing to.

“Spill the beans,” said fan Chris Gutierrez to Lewis via Twitter.

“Enlighten us?” Asked AJ Derosa on social media.

One fan, though, noticed a change in Sean McVay and the Rams’ game plan that helped spark Akers’ performance.

“Looked to me the Rams went with more two tight end sets than 13 personnel. [Brycen] Hopkins and [Tyler] Higbee helped to open some holes. I’m sure there are stats that break it down. But, to me it was noticeable during the game and the running game benefited,” said Keith Kelley to Lewis.

Another fan offered this theory involving the Rams’ backfield.

Dawg I’m saying lol he wanted Henderson off the team 😂 https://t.co/qMwsBiTKYm — El Manco (@Maldy97) December 25, 2022

Lewis was waived by the Rams on December 15 in a salary cap move. He went to deliver 40 career tackles and 27 solo stops with six sacks through 30 games including seven starts, all per Pro Football Reference.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall LB Terrell Lewis — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 15, 2022

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, whose unit also delivered a dominant day against Denver with a season-high six sacks and four takeaways, shared the reasons behind Lewis’ departure on Saturday, December 17.

“As you guys have seen, Mike Hoecht the last couple of weeks getting acclimated to that position, we’ve been able to see Keir Thomas get activated and then last week our young rook came back up off the injury stuff and was able to play for us. Probably this week, (Lewis) wouldn’t have been active and what Sean [McVay] says, he really means,” Morris stated to reporters regarding the move. “He’s people first so in order to give Terrell the best chance to get back on the grass, we decided to part ways and let him move on and have an opportunity somewhere else where it’s probably going to be more fruitful for him.”

Morris added: “These young guys are coming in and playing, they’ve done some really good things the last couple of weeks and in order not to have a disgruntled worker, Sean really means what he says and people first, decided to let him go, give him an opportunity to play somewhere else and move on.”

Akers’ Huge Day Sparks Reactions

Akers became a trendy topic online with his huge outing that placed the Rams at 5-10 overall. Along with the three touchdowns and rushing yards, he added two receptions for 29 yards.

Even Pro Football Focus Fantasy Football fired off this question:

WHO STARTED CAM AKERS? 🤯

pic.twitter.com/HAdVWskxp1 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 25, 2022

Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire on USA Today was among the ones who liked what he saw from Akers.

“Cam Akers looks like a different player the last few weeks – in a good way,” DaSilva said. Though he added “I also don’t know why the Rams didn’t get him involved as a receiver earlier in the season.”

The account for Amazon NFL Prime on Video even reworded a popular Christmas song for Akers’ outing.

🎶 On the third day of Christmas my true love gave to me, Three Cam Akers TDs! (via @NFL) | #DENvsLAR | 📺 Nickelodeonpic.twitter.com/AdAWQP4BH1 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 26, 2022

But lastly, Sosa Kremenjas of Underdog Fantasy believed the Rams were right in sticking with Akers.

“Would appear the Rams made the right call on Cam Akers,” Kremenjas said.