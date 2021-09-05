Popular Rams Offensive Play Used in College Football Upset [WATCH]

Before LSU took on UCLA on Saturday, September 4, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth help hype up his alma mater by narrating a pregame video.

Well, turns out the home team Bruins also turned to the Rams – by taking a page from the Sean McVay playbook to overpower the nationally ranked and heavily favored Tigers.

UCLA shook up the college football world by upending LSU 38-27 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins (2-0) ran a balanced offense that racked up 260 yards through the air but also overwhelmed LSU with 210 rushing yards.

But it was one notable play UCLA used to snatch the oxygen from LSU that came via the Rams, as noted by one national analyst who is an expert at film breakdown.

‘The Windback’ Play

Ted Nguyen of The Athletic discovered a cutback run executed by Zach Charbonnet of the Bruins that has its own similar concepts from the team south of Pasadena the Rams.

Before the play, the Bruins line up in 13 personnel – with their trio of tight ends aligned to the left and the lone wide receiver lined up close to the offensive line. LSU overloads its defense to the side of the TE’s, thinking UCLA is running that direction.

Except, Charbonnet fools the Tigers by trekking left first, but then finding the open crease created by the interior offensive line and scampers for 43 yards. What Nguyen points out, though, is that the WR on this play helps create the run by becoming a decoy and getting the cornerback responsible for him to follow him.

UCLA has a really diverse run game with a few under center runs. Here, Kelly called the windback play with a WR lead that the Rams popularized. Charbonnet can’t get outside because the end shed his block but finds the cutback lane for a big gain pic.twitter.com/a1fi98rHZ5 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 5, 2021

The Rams themselves have used similar plays to what UCLA utilized. One came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 dissected here by Nguyen.

Teaching Tuesday: Explaining the Rams zone wind back play Innovation in the NFL isn’t about creating new concepts out of thin air anymore. Good coaches know how to take old concepts and apply them in different ways. 🔗: https://t.co/NdHgNfbmt7 pic.twitter.com/AiWIiBNbNW — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) July 27, 2021

In these video clips, the Rams lined up in near identical overload formations that were accompanied by a WR fly motion to confuse defenders and bust the long gain. Except on L.A.’s end, they’ve ran these plays out of their famed 11 personnel, but with their WR’s lined up close to the offensive line.





Play



2020 Rams fly mid zone toward play side 2020-10-02T19:18:53Z

In the NFC Wildcard playoff road upset of Seattle, the Rams used two similar cutback runs that the Bruins ran on Saturday to help wear down the Seahawks, which can be seen near the 2:30 mark and on the Cam Akers touchdown at the 3:15 mark of this video below. On one of the runs, the cutback lane helps open off of a receiver motion.





Play



NFL Film Breakdown: How the Rams Run Game and Cam Akers Tore Seattle's Defense Apart The Rams run game was back in full effect for their Wild Card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. McVay used his outside zone scheme with Andrew Whitworth back in the lineup and the Seattle defense had no answer for it. The offensive line worked in unison to open up running lanes for Cam Akers and… 2021-01-14T17:08:35Z

Watching UCLA perfect that Charbonnet run gave some Ram fans McVay playbook vibes.

Sean McVay making his mark on college football now. https://t.co/7eU4ycwenA — SeattleRams (@seattlerams_nfl) September 5, 2021

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, now a Sirius XM radio personality, also pointed out how the play works by drawing in the linebackers.

Looks like Duo and the jab action helps draw the backside LB into the double team. The hole just opened up backside because LSU LBs played it like weak zone. Chip did an incredible job of using formations and backfield action to manipulate the LSU LBs https://t.co/hK4DTAaAZl — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 5, 2021

Rams Defender Throws His Support of the Local NCAA Program Pulling the Upset

Perhaps much to the dismay of the LSU Tiger standout Whitworth who attended the game, there was an L.A. Ram player who posted their support and enthusiasm for the Bruins.

One was safety Terrell Burgess, who began to notice the Bruins wearing down the heavily stacked Tigers.

UCLA 👀 — Terrell Burgess (@TiTaniumT98) September 5, 2021

Burgess, who played in the Pac-12 at the University of Utah, also reacted to this touchdown by Kyle Phillips where he takes advantage of poor LSU tackling. Phillips happens to be from Burgess’ home town of San Marcos, California.

So there you have it. UCLA and former NFL head coach Chip Kelly used a splash of Rams to help knock off the heavyweight from the always stout Southeastern Conference.