Reactions Pour In For the Rams’ New $110 Million Signing

Just when things were quiet in the wide receiver market following the blockbuster offseason deals involving names like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill during a memorable March, the next question became when was Cooper Kupp going to receive his financial elevation with the Los Angeles Rams?

The Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player is officially the latest to strike it rich.

Per The Athletic’s Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue on early Wednesday evening, June 8, Kupp and the Rams agreed to a new three-year extension that puts Kupp at $110 million total.

“The Rams and WR Cooper Kupp have agreed to a three-year extension that will pay out $110 million over the next five years, a source said,” Rodrigue tweeted at 4:26 p.m. Pacific Time.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter added more details involving the deal.

“So in all: Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp’s three-year, $80 million extension includes $75 million guaranteed and is worth $110 million over the five years that tie him to Los Angeles through the 2026 season,” Schefter posted.

Kupp’s blockbuster signing comes off the heels of a season to remember for the former third round draft choice: Topping the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16).

The signing sparked a bevy of reactions on social media.

Notable Online Reactions

The Rams Twitter account spent Monday creating a “RUN IT BACK” graphic involving their $95 million defender Aaron Donald, who they extended on June 6 that allows him to stay with the Rams until 2024.

This time, the social media account went with a similar touch online — but put up the MVP of the February 13 big game and the NFL’s triple crown winner.

THIS IS 𝙏𝙃𝙀 COOPER KUPP EXTENSION TWEET! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/x1nUpwJF3S — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 8, 2022

The team then captured a photo of Kupp using his right hand to sign away.

The NFL Network shared a money face emoji as their Twitter reaction.

Pro Football Focus reminded Twitter users that he was their highest graded wide receiver from 2021.

Highest-graded WR last season 👑 Cooper Kupp – 93.0 And he just got paid 🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/bIRP2AZIkJ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 8, 2022

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates sent out a litany of accolades that explains why Kupp earned such a deal.

A reminder of what Cooper Kupp did in 21 games last season: * 178 catches, 2,425 yards, 22 TD

* NFL regular season receiving triple crown (catches, yards, TD)

* Unanimous All-Pro

* Most catches in a single postseason (33)

* NFL Offensive Player of the Year

* Super Bowl MVP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 8, 2022

The Rams mascot Rampage shared a past photo of himself and a younger, cleaned shaved Kupp.

COOPER KUPP 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/Z63tL68Crj — Super Bowl Champion Rampage (@RampageNFL) June 9, 2022

The NFL Twitter account made this prediction: “More clutch moments coming in L.A.” with a sunglasses emoji and palm tree completing the statement.

Finally, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff used a meme to describe the week’s office planning inside the Rams’ facility.

Rams front office staff meeting last week planning for @AaronDonald97 & @CooperKupp pic.twitter.com/2rNAwcO4TQ — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) June 9, 2022

Super Bowl Champion/Ex-Rams Rival Chimed in

Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks and a former rival of the Rams Michael Robinson shared his instant reaction on NFL Total Access on the NFL Network.

“Congratulations Cooper Kupp, well deserved,” was what Robinson shared first. “Third round pick, I was a fourth round pick, so to see guys get that get drafted later on in the draft finally get their bag and finally get their money, can’t say enough great things about Cooper Kupp. The guy is always open.”

Robinson added his belief on why Kupp received this new mega deal.

“It’s really how unselfish this guy is,” Robinson said. “He literally is the catalyst of the outside zone blocking that’s so great with this Sean McVay run scheme. He does everything.”

"This (past) season… the defense knew he was getting the ball. Everyone in the stadium knew… and they still couldn't stop him."@Realmikerob reacts to @CooperKupp's massive contract extension 🗣 (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/KbuQ9Y1wGb — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 9, 2022

Where Kupp Comes in First

Per Spotrac, Kupp is officially the richest wide receiver in guaranteed money.

Kupp is set to have $75 million guaranteed, officially placing him ahead of the original leader Hill who has $72.2 million with the Miami Dolphins. Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills followed Hill with $70 million guaranteed. Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders is set to earn $65.6 million in that category.

The complete updated list is below.