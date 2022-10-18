Cryptic Post From Ex-1st Rounder Grabs the Attention of Rams Fans

Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers went from locking horns with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 16 to posting a Ram on his Instagram.

And that social media story sent by the former first round top 20 talent out of Florida State caught the attention of the “Rams House” — and has Ram fans wondering if the franchise just made another splashy move.

Burns’ IG Story Breakdown

Burns posted videos of two animals in his IG story: A ram and a whale — the latter jumping out of the ocean only to deliver a splash.

Jake Ellenbogen of Downtown Rams caught wind of Burns’ post before 9:30 p.m. Pacific on Monday, October 17.

“Brian Burns’ story is…interesting,” Ellenbogen tweeted.

Just six days ago, Ellenbogen delivered this prediction involving Burns and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

I’m calling it now. No more analyzing… Rams will end up with Brian Burns & Odell Beckham Jr. when it’s all said and done. Remember I said that. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) October 13, 2022

Blaine Grisak of Turf Show Times on SB Nation tried to decipher what the cat-quick edge rusher Burns was saying through the keyboard and internet.

Brian Burns’ Instagram… Ram + Splash = ???? Just gives us the 😈 “Hehehe” @jalenramsey. pic.twitter.com/Z2wImUt5sg — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) October 18, 2022

Grisak later fired off this Twitter post:

“IF the Rams can get a player like Brian Burns, you do it,” Grisak tweeted. “Yes, the offensive line hasn’t been great, but it will get healthy. In 3 weeks, they could be starting: [Alaric] Jackson, [David] Edwards, [Brian] Allen, [Oday] Aboushi, [Rob] Havenstein.”

He added “25-year old star pass-rusher should win the debate every single time.”

IF the Rams can get a player like Brian Burns, you do it. Yes, the offensive line hasn't been great, but it will get healthy. In 3 weeks, they could be starting: Jackson-Edwards-Allen-Aboushi-Havenstein 25-year old star pass-rusher should win the debate every single time. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) October 18, 2022

The Rams Brothers podcast also chimed in through their Twitter account.

This Brian Burns Rams jersey swap is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KbAb1lzLLU — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) October 18, 2022

More fans began to speculate that Burns’ time with the Panthers ended with the Week 6 loss to the Rams…and shared the belief he’ll eventually become a Ram.

Brian Burns becoming a LA Ram. https://t.co/NDiixbA6ei — Jobo (@Ohsodios) October 18, 2022

Even fans of rival teams of the Rams have begun to brace themselves.

If the Rams are trading for Brian Burns I am going to be sad. — 12th Man Rising (@12thMan_Rising) October 18, 2022

Is Burns a Need & Could he Fit?

Burns as a Rams possibility isn’t anything new involving stories pertaining to the Rams and Panthers.

The trade rumor mill fired up the moment the Panthers axed head coach Matt Rhule following the 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, elevating former division rival head coach Steve Wilks (formerly with the Arizona Cardinals) to the interim head coaching position. From there, many analysts and fans began speculating that the Panthers would begin to make swift changes to their roster by making trades with key members of the franchise…with the Rams being mentioned as a possible suitor.

Christian McCaffrey was mentioned, and the reports of him possibly joining the Rams stretched into Tuesday per ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler — saying how “The Rams and San Francisco 49ers have been implicated in McCaffrey’s market, too,” in his trade deadline report. Robbie Anderson went from being removed from the third quarter of the Rams loss to being traded to the rival Cards nearly 24 hours later.

And Burns’ name continues to be a hot commodity involving the trade market with the deadline set for November 1. There are those, though, who are believing that the Rams have other areas to address, notably offensive line.

i would love brian burns on the rams. but. our defense, with a few exceptions, has been playing lights out. our offensive line is struggling MASSIVELY. if i had to choose between an edge rusher or a starting O-lineman… i’m taking OL all day. #ramshouse — Alexis Kraft (@TheAlexisKraft) October 18, 2022

There’s also the financial aspect. Burns is on a four-year, $13,540,182 deal and will have a base salary of $16,012,000 in 2023 according to Spotrac. The Rams would have to find a way to take on that kind of salary.

Still, the idea of putting Burns and his 29.5 career sacks in a room with Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey has got several Ram fans buzzing. It’s just a matter of finding out the official meaning behind the ram and whale from Burns himself between Tuesday and two weeks from now.