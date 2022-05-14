Verbose Rams Defender Gives Strong Reviews on New Kendrick Lamar Album

The last time Kendrick Lamar and Jalen Ramsey were in the same public venue, it was for Super Bowl 56 — with Lamar helping rock the stage during halftime and Ramsey winning Super Bowl 56 for the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, nearly three months after the Rams All-Pro and Compton-based Hip-Hop artist entertained their respective audiences, both names have been intertwined again.

But this time, the verbose perennial Pro Bowler Ramsey went from taking on wide receivers to giving his take on the Grammy winning Lamar’s latest work released on the evening of Thursday, May 12: His newest album “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.”

And the vocal Ramsey didn’t just give it one review. He sent out multiple different reactions online to the latest project from “K. Dot.”

Ramsey’s Reviews on ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’

Much like the rest of the Hip-Hop fanbase, Ramsey had to wait five years for Lamar to deliver a studio album — as the 34-year-old’s last project was his Pulitzer Prize winning “Damn.”

The wait was clearly worth it for the avid Lamar fan Ramsey. He not only sent one tweet reacting to the album, he had eight different social media posts reacting to Lamar’s latest critically acclaimed work.

At 9 p.m. PT on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, the album was officially released. Ramsey was ready to go:

It clearly didn’t take long for the musical mastermind Lamar to grab Ramsey’s attention. The Rams cornerback’s next tweet indicated that he was already hooked to the album in not even the halfway point. It also prompted a response in agreement from his future Rams teammate Bobby Wagner.

Facts 😤 — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) May 13, 2022

Ramsey then responded to a post made by Jahaan Sweet, who revealed he was one of the producers on two personal favorite songs that grabbed Ramsey’s ears.

Both of em 🔥 too bro https://t.co/AU6VJ5kEtJ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 13, 2022

Finally, Ramsey completed the more than hour long album that is 18 songs deep. And what was Ramsey’s final review after the first listen?

“Finished the album but I’m going to give it that second listen tomorrow too,” Ramsey said on his Twitter account. “PURE ART.”

But turns out Ramsey was yet to be done raving about “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.” He cited “Silent Hill” featuring Kodak Black, “Father Time” featuring Sampha, the second track “N95,” and “Count me Out” were among Ramsey’s personal favorites.

I can’t pick a favorite no more lol… N95, Count Me Out, Rich Spirit all 🔥 so they up there too 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/xnwvHLzW8R — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 13, 2022

Rams and Lamar Visited Each Other Before Super Bowl 56

The February 13 Super Bowl wasn’t the only time Lamar and the Rams were in the same vicinity.

Lamar made a surprise appearance back in 2016 training camp down in Irvine — captured by the HBO cameras.

Lamar, and his longtime label mate and fellow Los Angeles-based Hip-Hop artist Schoolboy Q got the chance to visit the Rams back in 2016 when the team got featured on the widely popular NFL show, which was in the first episode of that season.

Lamar and Schoolboy Q, whose real name is Quincy Manley and is also known for this Nike Tiger Woods commercial released on April 7, also got the chance to show off their passing and receiving skills in front of the Rams.

Other Prominent Athletes & Celebrities Chime in On Album

Ramsey wasn’t the only one praising Lamar’s latest masterpiece.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shared his excitement about Lamar announcing his tour for the album.

Yessir!!! Time for All Big Steppers to Step!! https://t.co/AIG8ntPXDR — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 13, 2022

NFL free agent defensive lineman and L.A. native Datone Jones was another who raved about the album, saying it has no songs worth skipping.

NO Skip policy. This @kendricklamar sliding — Datone Jones (@IAM_Dat_One) May 13, 2022

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart didn’t just react to the album, but quoted a lyric from Lamar before telling him “rumble young man rumble.”

“I got some regrets….But my past won’t keep me from my best” @kendricklamar 🔥 Rumble Young Man Rumble 💪🏾👏🏾 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 13, 2022

And, as of Saturday, May 14, Lamar’s album reached this milestone thanks to those who listened…including Ramsey.