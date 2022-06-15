Rams Announce Roster Moves Including a Familiar Face on Offense

The Los Angeles Rams are continuing to add to their roster with training camp projected to start back up in late July.

While one is a newcomer, the other is a familiar face to the Rams roster.

Who the Rams Signed, Including Who They Lured back

Announced by the team at 10:45 a.m. pacific time on Wednesday, June 15, the Rams signed tight end Jared Pinkney and running back A.J. Rose.

LA Rams Transactions:

Rose took to his own Twitter account to comment on the Rams’ posting.

But again, one of the signings has already witnessed the sights and sounds of the “Rams House” — since he was on the roster before.

The 24-year-old Pinkney was with the Rams prior to Wednesday’s transaction. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder from Atlanta made a brief pit stop with the Rams during his NFL career. Pinkney signed with the Rams’ practice squad on October 20, 2021 alongside cornerback Grant Haley.

Pinkney, though, eventually found his way to the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on December 28 where he joined Ex-Rams quarterback Jared Goff in that offense.

Pinkney eventually was waived by the Lions on May 10, which the team categorized as a “waive with an injury settlement.”

The Lions’ decision ended Pinkney’s second stint with the team, as he originally joined the roster on September 2 before making his way over to the Rams.

Pinkney played collegiately in the Southeastern Conference at Vanderbilt. Lance Zierlein of nfl.com described Pinkney as a “talented H-back with size, athleticism and ball skills who, at times, looked and played like a player who wished he had come out in the previous draft.” Zierlein added how Pinkney needed to “fine-tune his route-running and play with better physicality against clingy coverage” while projecting him to fall between rounds six to seven.

Pinkney’s re-addition to the Rams now gives the franchise the following depth in the tight end room: Tyler Higbee, Kendall Blanton, Roger Carter, Brycen Hopkins and Jamal Pettigrew. Of the five, Carter and Pettigrew come over as undrafted free agents from Georgia State and McNeese State, respectively.

Who is Rose?

While Pinkney returns to some digs he’s seen before, Rose will be a newcomer for the Rams.

The 24-year-old was originally with the Minnesota Vikings last season, who now have former Rams offensive coordinator under Sean McVay Kevin O’Connell as head coach. Rose was assigned to the Vikings’ practice squad after going undrafted during the time Mike Zimmer served as head coach.

Rose, whose full name is Asim Rose, also shares an SEC connection with Pinkney: He played for Vandy’s SEC East rival Kentucky. According to the UK football website, the 6-foot-1, 214-pounder started in 24 consecutive games and played in 44 total contests. He finished his Wildcats career with 1,971 rushing yards, earning him 10th on the school’s all-time list.

He also delivered seven 100-yard games — including 148 in his final college game versus North Carolina State on January 2, 2021. Before the Gator Bowl contest, Rose delivered 101 yards on 14 carries in the 41-18 win over South Carolina — which had future Rams third round linebacker Ernest Jones on the roster (Jones didn’t record any stats that game as he played nine games that season).

Rose is now the fifth running back in the RB room that includes Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Jake Funk and 2022 draft pick Kyren Williams.