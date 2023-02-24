Rams Legend Says Jalen Ramsey Was ‘Being Utilized Improperly’

Jalen Ramsey could soon be used for a blockbuster trade, with the new report surfacing on Friday evening, February 24 from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the Los Angeles Rams have fielded calls for the All-Pro cornerback.

But one Rams legend blasted the way Ramsey was used in L.A.’s defense.

Speaking with Kyle Odegard of compare.bet on Friday, Ex-Rams Pro Bowl quarterback Jim Everett was not a fan of how the Rams utilized the perennial Pro Bowler on the field. Everett, who took the Rams to the 1990 season NFC Championship game, even questioned what the defensive plan really was with Ramsey.

“He’s being utilized improperly on the field,” Everett told Odegard. “You can call it a Star, you can call it whatever, but he’s a shutdown corner. He needs to shut down receivers and he would for any other team. I just can’t figure out what the Rams defense wants to try to do with that.”

Everett Even Wondered if Rams Were Trying to Play Ramsey at Linebacker

Everett, who now contributes to Bally Sports as a guest analyst, dove further into trying to figure out what exactly the Rams were using Ramsey’s “star” spot for. The QB who played 12 seasons in the league even wondered if Ramsey was playing the spot Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd played in scrutinizing the Rams defense.

“I guess maybe there is game-planning, but defense is still defense, and when you’ve got a guy like Jalen Ramsey, I would definitely use him as a shutdown corner. I guess they want to use his linebacker skills,” Everett explained. “It speaks to the Nos. 2 and 3 DBs more than it does him, because if defenses know he’s always on the No. 1, they can game-plan to attack Nos. 2 and 3. I understand what they’re trying to do. I just think they’re getting too cute.”

Everett tells Odegard that he doesn’t see Ramsey getting cut (Ramsey himself ripped the reports of him being released). But like the rest of the league and fans monitoring Ramsey’s 2023 status, he believes a trade is possible.

“If other teams want a shutdown corner and are willing to give up the farm for it, then why wouldn’t you think about it?” Everett said. “The Rams are on the downside of the Super Bowl equation. They’ve got some cap issues. Jalen is one piece of the puzzle, but I don’t think he’s the whole puzzle. There is value there, and there is more value there if he’s playing his proper position, in my opinion.”

Does Everett Believe Ramsey Will Head to the NFC North?

There is one trending possibility for Ramsey: The Detroit Lions.

Already, Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is attempting to recruit Ramsey over. The Lions already have Ex-Rams Jared Goff at quarterback and Brad Holmes in the front office as general manager. The team did cut former Ram Michael Brockers on Friday in a salary cap move.

But does Everett, who played eight of his 12 seasons with the Rams, see Detroit as a potential fit?

“I think Jalen would help that team a ton,” Everett said. “They need corners. They’re probably going to draft a corner. The back-end of that defense and maybe the linebacking corps needs a little bit of attention.”