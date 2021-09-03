Rams Players Sounding Off on Drake’s New Album: ‘Best Yet’

Members of the Los Angeles Rams are among the active listeners streaming “Certified Lover Boy,” the newest album from Hip-Hop/R&B artist and Grammy winner Drake.

Numerous Ram players took to social media to offer their response to the Toronto-based musician’s latest work, some calling the 21-track album that was officially released on the evening of Thursday, September 3 his “best yet.” While others took screenshots of some of the tracks they’re listening to.

Drake is no stranger to L.A. sports fandom. He’s a close friend of Rams L.A. neighbor and four-time NBA champion LeBron James and has appeared courtside at Sierra Canyon High School games in Chatsworth. He also rented out the dugout at Dodger Stadium on a date night back in July 9, 2021.

However, judging by some of the posts from Ram players, it’s clear “Drizzy” has had a generational influence on members of the Rams.

‘Masterpiece’ & ‘Best Yet’

Second-year safety and one of the newest team captains Jordan Fuller was among the social media praise for “Certified Lover Boy” among Ram players.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound safety, who was 12 when the artist released his first commercial album “Thank Me Later” reviewed the productions, collaborations and features. And in his review? The words “best yet.”

Gotta let time take its course but this album might be drake’s best yet. The production (Noah “40” Shebib is ridiculous), the different flows, the features, the penmanship, the versatility. A real body of work right here. — Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) September 3, 2021

Fuller then responded to fellow secondary teammate David Long’s Drake themed tweet.

A masterpiece bro I’m telling you https://t.co/dZaBwJKU8k — Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) September 3, 2021

Long woke up before 7:45 a.m. on Friday, September 3, to give the new Drake a spin. After going through the more than an hour long album, Long offered up his response, indicating Drake also impressed the veteran cornerback.

he came out the gate HONGRY! — david long jr. (@davidlongjr) September 3, 2021

Ram players weren’t the only ones chiming in. Assistant defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, now in his second year with the team, was so impressed with one Drake track that he immediately labeled it a theme song for him and two Ram secondary playmakers.

Knife Talk 🤯 this our new anthem @j_fuller4 @jalenramsey — Jonathan Cooley (@CoachWh1p) September 3, 2021

To which Fuller replied with a “that’s love” response.

Man drizzy didn’t even tell me my song made the album! That’s love — Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile in the trenches, Sebastian Joseph-Day came away in awe of the song “You Only Live Twice” that featured Lil’ Wayne and Rick Ross, to which the fourth-year defensive tackle gave his response a Chicago Bulls of the 1990s twist.

Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne on “ You Only Live Twice”

#CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/p9FSZUNkPb — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) September 3, 2021

Rams Twitter Account Even Did Drake-Themed Video

Ram players and coaches weren’t the only ones hopping on the Drake train.

So was the Rams’ Twitter account.

Before Thursday’s practice, the team released a 45 second video asking Ram players the burning question: What is Drake’s best album?

“Best Drake album?” linebacker Justin Hollins pondered first for nearly six seconds before responding. “Not going to lie to you, I think ‘Views’ is the best one.”

However, before the album was released, fellow LB Kenny Young gave this prediction: “Best album is about to be Certified Lover Boy.”

Staying with the linebackers, Ogonnia Okoronkwo gave a a humorous idea: Replacing Drake with his face on the album cover of “Nothing Was the Same.”

Other Ram players from rookie Robert Rochell to second-year safety JuJu Hughes responded by saying “Views” or “Take Care.”

While we wait for @Drake to drop his new album… 👀 pic.twitter.com/zcg4Z9qcpV — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 2, 2021

Even the mascot “Rampage” got in on the “Certified Lover Boy” hype. But he did a remake of the famous album cover Okoronkwo was referring to.