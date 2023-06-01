‘Amazing Story’ Rams DC Praised by Exec & Others for Life-Saving Heroics

Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles Rams managed to save the life of a child drowning in a pool while on vacation in Las Vegas — leading to a bevy of warm praises including from inside the “Rams House.”

The defensive coordinator revealed to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN on Wednesday, May 31 that he witnessed the 3-year-old child struggling while at Encore Las Vegas. Morris shared how the boy had no pulse and saw the boy’s father rush him to a nearby lifeguard, who performed CPR. Morris, though, had an automatic external defibrillator, or AED.

“When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK,” Morris told Uggetti.

News of Morris’ heroism led to high praise across the internet — including a reaction from Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff who also credited the work of Rams vice president of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott for preparing Morris for the moment.

“An amazing story of quick thinking in the moment by Raheem Morris and grateful to Reggie Scott for training our staff on CPR & AED,” Demoff shared on Twitter.

And Morris’ brave act comes in the wake of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills following his heart stoppage in January 2023 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which helped brings forth CPR and AED use to light across the nation.

“Very possibly seeing the life-saving CPR Damar Hamlin received inspired our organization to get trained & saved another life. CPR & AEDs save lives,” Demoff added.

What is an AED & How Does it Work?

An AED is most commonly found in offices at various workplaces. But what exactly does it perform?

It’s used to analyze a heart’s rhythm. Then, it delivers an electric shock (or defibrillation) to reestablish an effective rhythm for the heart.

With sudden cardiac arrest among the leading causes of death in America, plus following Hamlin’s ordeal which was caused by commotio cordis as he revealed to reporters on April 18, AED’s have become more in the forefront of preventing death.

Morris included in his interview with ESPN that Hamlin and the tragic loss of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter in a swimming pool accident has helped coaches like him become prepared for moments like what he witnessed in Vegas.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Morris said. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”

The boy was eventually discharged from the hospital 24 hours later.

Praise for Morris Spread Across the Internet

Morris’ brave act led to multiple reactions across the league, including from national media.

“Whoa. Incredible work. Salute to Raheem Morris!!!!” Steve Wyche of the NFL Network said.

Matthew Tabeek, who worked with CBS Sports and the Atlanta Falcons during the time Morris was an assistant then interim head coach, said he wasn’t surprised Morris sprung into action.

“I got to know Raheem Morris pretty well during my four seasons with the Falcons — he’s one of the kindest, funniest, and most caring people you’ll ever meet (and one helluva coach). This doesn’t surprise me,” Tabeek said.

Blaine Grisak of SB Nation added “This is awesome from Raheem Morris. Constantly has a positive effect on those around him.”

Former NFL veteran defensive back turned Denver radio personality Nick Ferguson was another who praised Morris.

“What an amazing thing by my guy Raheem Morris. Bravo!” Ferguson said.