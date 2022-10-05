Rams are ‘Making Good Progress’ in Welcoming Back $18 Million Option

Protection unraveled quickly for the Los Angeles Rams in front of the Monday Night Football cameras and the fans who sat inside Levi’s Stadium on October 3.

Matthew Stafford was sacked not one, not twice, but seven times in the 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers — marking it the second time this season the front five surrendered that high of a number.

Part of the reason wasn’t just the relentless speed across the line of scrimmage the Rams had to counter. But the Rams had to roll without starting guard David Edwards (concussion protocol) and found themselves down to their third string center Jeremiah Kolone, who had been elevated from the practice squad leading up to the game, after Coleman Shelton went down with an ankle injury.

Some are believing that the Rams need to dip back into free agency to add depth to an already injury-ravaged important position on the line: The center. Jake Ellenbogen of Downtown Rams is one who listed some available centers, including a past Pro Bowler at the bottom:

Here's a list of some available centers: Drake Jackson (former Ram)

Dohnovan West

B.J. Finney

Austin Reiter (former Ram)

Matt Paradis *tore ACL in 2021*

JC Tretter *probably retired* — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) October 4, 2022

However, Rams head coach Sean McVay sounded optimistic that help is on the way for the injury-riddled center spot on Tuesday, October 4.

Who Could Return Soon

Speaking to reporters via Zoom, McVay got asked about $18 million center option and original center starter Brian Allen.

Allen has been missing from the starting lineup since September 9 following the loss to the Buffalo Bills to kick off the season. McVay originally announced that the man who signed on for three seasons with a signing bonus of $4 million through 2025 would be out between 2-4 weeks.

But after losing starter for the 49ers contest Shelton to a high ankle sprain for 4-6 weeks per the Rams team website, is there a chance that Allen could be healthy enough to be welcomed back sooner?

“He’s making good progress,” McVay said, when asked how close Allen is to coming back. “Whether that’s this week or the following week, we’re kind of keeping all options open and available.”

McVay Also Reacts to Performance of Emergency Starter

McVay included his thoughts on the performance of Kolone after being thrust into action as the third center option.

“Given the circumstances, I thought Jeremiah Kolone did a really commendable job coming in and gutting it out and, you know, handling it against an excellent defense in a way where I’m really proud of him,” McVay said.

Kolone managed to earn 46 pass blocking plays in the loss to the 49ers. However, the 27-year-old from San Jose State was given one of the lowest Pro Football Focus grades at 21.8 for his protection. PFF calculated that he surrendered four pressures his side and saw three quarterback hurries. Yet, Kolone managed to avoid allowing a sack of Stafford his side.

Allen’s road back is perceived as a welcome breath of fresh air for a unit that got its oxygen snatched from them by the Niners. However, it’s not a guarantee he will suit up just yet for the upcoming October 9 contest versus the Dallas Cowboys. Associated Press Rams reporter Greg Beacham already believes that it will be Kolone who could be thrown into the starting mix against a team that’s on a three-game winning streak and has collected 15 sacks through their first four games.

Rams C-RG Coleman Shelton is going to be out 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain. Sean McVay says 1st-string C Brian Allen is getting closer to returning, but doesn't commit to this Sunday. Which means Jeremiah Kolone could be the Rams' center again. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 4, 2022

Other Rams injury updates include safety Jordan Fuller being out for 2-4 weeks with a strained hamstring and Edwards remaining in concussion protocol, but is also “making good progress” per McVay.