Rams’ Sean McVay Reveals The Unexpected Guest at His Wedding

Turns out Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had his own version of Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn over the weekend at his big event: McVay had his own wedding crasher.

On his appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast hosted by former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall, McVay revealed who his wedding crasher was: Odell Beckham Jr.

How Beckham Showed up

McVay first unveiled the hardest part of his wedding.

“The most stressful thing about this wedding was figuring out how do you get the guest list right where you don’t have any sort of interruptions or you know anybody having their feelings hurt unnecessarily because you’ve got good relationships with guys,” McVay said on the podcast. “So I just invited the captains from last year’s team and then there was a couple of other guys that are retired…players that you have a good relationship with.”

One of those players he cited as having a great relationship with was the Rams wideout who arrived via the waivers wire in November 2021 and helped provide a spark to an already explosive offense. Beckham, however, was ultimately left off the original wedding list. But that didn’t prevent the All-Pro wideout from dressing up and crashing the party — which McVay loved anyway.

“Odell and I have a great relationship. I love Odell and so only in Odell’s fashion could he be the wedding-crasher at our wedding,” McVay said. “O showed up, crashed the wedding and I loved it.”

McVay added that one member of his family tree became enamored with Beckham.

“Even my mom was like ‘Oh, he’s so nice and he is handsome in person, too,’” McVay said.

McVay Sends OBJ Telling Message Amid Free Agency Period

Beckham remains on the free agent market as teams ramp up mandatory minicamp.

The three-time Pro Bowler and now Super Bowl 56 champion has had his name attached as possibilities for the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders in recent weeks. There was also speculation of OBJ showing interest in the Buffalo Bills following an Instagram comment he made to Pro Bowl Bills wideout Stefon Diggs.

Teams, however, would be adding a wide receiver who is yet to be cleared for football related activities following his devastating ACL tear during the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to snatch the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

McVay, while enjoying his wedding with longtime girlfriend Veronika Khomyn, revealed he found a way to deliver a recruiting sales pitch to OBJ during the reception.

“You crashed my wedding, you re-sign with the Rams, then, man!” were the words McVay shared to Beckham.

McVay also included this telling detail: Beckham showed no agony in getting on the dance floor. McVay said the Rams’ team doctor helped make that happen.

“One of our team doctors who’s amazing, Dr. Neal ElAttrache did Odell’s surgery…and O’Dell was looking smooth on the dance floor,” McVay said.

McVay concludes where he and the Rams stand with OBJ during his period of absence and rehab.

“We would love to have Odell back,” McVay said. “If he’s ready to go do this thing again, nobody would be more excited than me to have him back with us.”