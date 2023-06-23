Rams Fans Question 2-Time Pro Bowler’s Ripping of Sean McVay

Two-time Pro Bowl free agent Melvin Gordon is clearly not a fan of Sean McVay or the Los Angeles Rams at the moment. So much so, Gordon believes both are the blame for the declining running back market he’s a part of.

And in the process, Gordon became the process of his own blasting by members of the “Rams House.”

Speaking on The Jim Rome Show Friday, June 23, Gordon declared the RB position “literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now.” But he dove further into pointing the finger at the Super Bowl winning head coach and the Rams.

“In my opinion, I think after Todd got paid and then Sean McVay came out and said, ‘I will never pay a running back again; I’ll just use them and rotate them out,’ I think after that statement was made — and then I think they won the Super Bowl — it was like everybody just followed suit, I think,” Gordon said to Rome. “I kind of think that’s where everything just started going downhill.”

"It's literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks." –@MelvinGordon25 on a brutal offseason for running backs. pic.twitter.com/omUUB7PRXu — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 21, 2023

Fans Come Out in Full Force Following Gordon Comments

Ram fans and analysts, however, questioned Gordon’s rhetoric in ripping McVay.

Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire on USA Today said “there’s no evidence of” McVay saying he would never pay a running back post Gurley.

One Rams fan believes Gordon is making this point out of jealousy.

“He has always been jealous of Gurley and Rams lol,” the fan said.

One more fan defended McVay and the Rams when they parted ways with Gurley.

“McVay and the Rams never gave up on Todd Gurley. Todd Gurley’s knees gave up on Todd Gurley,” the fan said.

Yet, one more Rams fan gave a more in-depth reasoning explaining the RB market following the Gordon comments.

“The running back situation is a direct result of the Rookie Contract Agreement. These poor guys have maybe five years max at their peek. Most of that is squandered in their rookie years. They are getting the raw end of the deal. As a GM [general manager] I wouldn’t pay for any RB, just draft fresh legs and build your O-Line and other key positions,” the fan said.

Gordon Among Notable Names Still Available via Free Agency

Gordon’s chances of joining the Rams additionally lowered when the franchise pivoted back to Sony Michel to add one more depth piece to the backfield, which was on Tuesday, June 20.

Gordon, though, represents a telling list of still-available players at his position — which are guys with past Pro Bowl credentials who have yet signed anywhere.

Ezekiel Elliott remains unsigned after the Dallas Cowboys released him during the offseason, the same Elliott who once won the league’s rushing title his rookie season of 2016 and has three Pro Bowls in tow.

Dalvin Cook was one of the more recent releases, as the four-time Pro Bowl parted ways with the Minnesota Vikings on June 9. Cook remains unsigned even with four 1,000-yard seasons in his career.

Even Super Bowl winners like Leonard Fournette remain without a team. Fournette has two 1,000-yard seasons in tow. Lastly, Kareem Hunt is a free agent and recently updated his current status on Friday.