Insider Shares Stunning Contract Details Rams Offered to Von Miller

It’s well-known that the Los Angeles Rams tried everything in their power to prevent Von Miller from drifting off. That includes working on a potential deal before the Buffalo Bills intervened.

But what wasn’t revealed was how much the Rams were willing to pay Miller and for how many years — until now.

Bills beat reporter Dan Pompei from The Athletic revealed on Thursday, July 7 what the Super Bowl 56 champions were willing to give the two-time Super Bowl winner and prized trade acquisition. Long story short — the Rams offered more for less.

What the Rams Were Offering Via Pompei

In his one-on-one interview with the former Ram, Pompei learned that the Rams were willing to give Miller more than what the Bills were offering annually.

“The Rams had a deal on the table that would have paid more per year on a three-year contract but with only two years guaranteed instead. At Miller’s age, that extra year guaranteed by the Bills meant something. He couldn’t turn it down,” Pompei wrote.

This likely points to the Rams offering more than $20 million per year, or at least rewarding him with a short-term yet highly-priced deal that could’ve been near the ball park of what Aaron Donald ($95 million extension) and Cooper Kupp ($110 million extension) signed in June 2022. It’s also evident that Miller was at the top of the Rams’ March priorities once the free agent signing period began.

But once the Bills put their longer termed deal on the table for the perennial All-Pro edge defender, it became an emotional moment for Miller — knowing that he would be leaving behind some strong bonds inside the “Rams House.”

“He planned to call or text each of his Rams teammates to tell them he was leaving, which he knew would be difficult,” Pompei wrote. “The conversation with (head coach Sean) McVay was heavy and hard. He talked with (Aaron) Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Bro, you can still come back,’ Beckham told him. ‘We’re family. You good.'”

Miller eventually signed a six-year, $120 million deal with an average annual salary of $20 million. His base salary is set to start at $1,120,000 for 2022 to $29,645,000 in 2027 per Spotrac.

‘Miller Loved Almost Everything About L.A.’

Another reason why Miller’s decision was a tough one: The man known for living a country lifestyle from DeSoto, Texas and in Denver, Colorado had come to love L.A.

“Miller loved almost everything about L.A. and being a Ram, especially playing for Sean McVay and alongside Aaron Donald, who Miller helped empower as a leader,” Pompei wrote. “Being on the Rams was akin to being on a Pro Bowl team, he thought.

“He felt like the big deal he was when he walked between the two enormous Rams heads and onto the field at glistening SoFi Stadium as oversized pylons shot smoke clouds into the air,” Pompei continued. “Showcase games, where he could shine, were the norm during his time in L.A. The weather, even in the heart of winter, was glorious.”

However, extensive time with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and defensive line coach Eric Washington all laying out their plan for Miller eventually helped convince him to sign the longer termed deal the Bills offered, Pompei said.