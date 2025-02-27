Mary Kate Cornett: Ole Miss Student Slams Pat McAfee, Antonio Brown & Media

Mary Kate Cornett, the Ole Miss student at the center of a viral social media story, has responded to the rumors in a statement posted by her family, and called out Pat McAfee, Antonio Brown, Barstool Sports and other sports personalities and social media for spreading the story.

“Hello, this is Mary Kate Cornett. I am a student at the University of Mississippi,” Cornett wrote in a statement posted to Facebook by her father, Justin Cornett, on February 27, 2025. “I have been the victim of a deliberate and coordinated cyberattack spreading categorically false and defamatory information. Partially and wholly edited screenshots, fake AI generated videos and manipulated photographs have been promoted by irresponsible social media participants and amplified by thousands of fake accounts.”

She added, “Not to be outdone by the Bots, Irresponsible independent social media influencers with apparent ties to Barstool Sports and even major public figures like Antonio Brown and Pat McAfee who hosts ESPN’s College Game Day have shared these utter and complete lies with zero interest in the truth, but instead spreading outlandish conjecture.”

Cornett wrote, “No one affiliated with these organizations ever reached out to us for comment. Most alarmingly, my personal contact information has been doxed illegally shared publicly, putting my personal safety at risk. Many notes sent suggest I even take my own life.”

Cornett and her family launched a GoFundMe, according to her statement, saying, “While our family has been blessed with resources to pursue the truth and defend our name via the legal system, others are not so fortunate. 100% of the Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to provide seed capital establishing a foundation focused on helping innocent victims of similar defamatory cyber attacks. Zero money raised here will be used for personal purposes.”

McAfee, Brown and Barstool Sports have not commented about being named in Cornett’s statement.

Mary Kate Cornett’s Dad, Justin Cornett, Said in a Facebook Post the Family Has Contacted Local Police & the FBI

Mary Kate Cornett added in her statement, “The unwanted attention garnered here even went rose to the number 1 trending topic on X in the US and even associate me with an apparent meme coin using my name, image and likeness. For completeness, we have zero affiliation with this scam and have not participated nor know anyone who has benefited in any capacity with it whatsoever. … My heart breaks for the victims of these sort of defamatory cyber attacks and public doxing. I pray for the strength to use this unwanted attention as a platform to help others whose lives have been turned upside down in similar circumstances.”

On Facebook, Mary Kate Cornett’s dad, Justin Cornett, wrote, “By now, some of you know my daughter, Mary Kate Cornett, has been the subject of a totally and categorically false, malicious, organized and defamatory cyber attack. She has been publicly doxed and our family has been forced to take protective measures to ensure her safety.”

He added, “We have filed police reports with local law enforcement in Oxford, the University of Mississippi campus police and the FBI. I have engaged a highly capable forensic data private investigation team to find the perpetrators. At this stage, we suspect this is some sort of fraternity prank that has mushroomed out of control. I refuse to let my family be targeted and am fully committed to pursuing all criminal and civil actions available. To those responsible, we will find you.”

His daughter wrote in her statement, “The viral nature of these wholly untrue allegations have forced me to retain legal counsel, forensic data investigators, and seek alternative education/living arrangements while we find those responsible for these utterly false accusations, which we will. We have filed reports with University of Mississippi campus police, local police and the FBI. Rest assured, all criminal charges and civil remedies will be pursued vigorously.”

Authorities in Mississippi have not commented about the investigation into the viral social media story.

Pat McAfee Talked About the Story With Adam Schefter on His ESPN Show

McAfee talked about the viral story on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on February 26 during a segment with ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter after Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, who is not connected to the story, was mentioned. McAfee posted a clip of the segment on X. When Schefter was confused by the comments, McAfee explained the trending story to him.

“There’s some Greek life getting called into question,” McAfee said. He and the others on the show did not mention Cornett by name.

Brown, the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots wide receiver, posted a photo of Cornett on his X profile in a reference to the story. And Barstool Sports’ KFC posted a roundup video about the story on X and TikTok that included Cornett’s name and photos.