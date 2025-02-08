Ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown Goes Viral Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is in the news again ahead of Super Bowl 59.

Brown sat down to chat with the “One Night with Steiny” podcast on February 3 and claimed that he just filed for bankruptcy — again. Even worse, Brown told the host that he blew through all the money he made throughout his NFL career, which he estimated came out to approximately $100 million.

Later in the week on February 5, football news aggregator MLFootball shared a clip of this podcast moment on X, and it ended up going viral with over 2.2 million views and just 2.4K likes. The original video was sent out via @realsteiny on TikTok.

“Do you know your total career earnings in the NFL?” Steiny asks Brown to begin the clip.

To which he responds: “I think I made a $100 million if you count off the field and everything.”

Steiny then asks how much Brown thinks he’s spent of that small fortune, and the four-time first-team All-Pro answers: “Well, I just filed chapter 11 bankruptcy, you feel me? So… I spent all of it! I blew all my money!”

The host then tries to confirm if literally all of Brown’s money is gone, to which he reiterates: “Yeah, I blew everything.”

But wait, there was some hope for Brown — or at least, for the future generations of his family.

“I just had my financial people in my life, they took the money I made in the NFL, and they didn’t make that money mines no more,” Brown explained. “You know what I’m saying? They put it away for my family generation and the trust and they just threw it out there. So, whatever I made in football I just saved it for my family generation, my kid’s kids.”

Ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown Reportedly Filed for Bankruptcy in May of 2024

According to The Athletic’s Tess DeMeyer, “retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy [on May 20, 2024], court records show. Brown, 35, owes nearly $3 million to eight creditors, according to the records, which were filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Florida on [May 20].”

DeMeyer also noted that Brown “listed his estimated assets as $50,000 or less” at the time.

Per The Athletic, “the largest claim [was] a $1.2 million court judgment owed to Anton Tumanov, a moving truck driver who sued Brown, alleging assault and battery related to a January 2020 incident. Brown failed to attend any of the hearings in that case. Other debts in the filing include money owed through three other court judgments. The eight claims amount to $2,931,158.51.”

NFL Fans React to Antonio Brown Claiming He Blew $100 Million Worth of Money From Football Career

Although it is unclear if Brown actually spent all of his money, or if he has some locked away somewhere, the MLFootball post really caught the attention of fans.

“The NFL players association should mandate a percentage of every players’ contract[s] be professionally managed and each player get personal financial planning,” one comment read.

Another user agreed, suggesting: “NFL needs to hold back some pay from these players and put it into a retirement account for them that they cannot touch until after their playing days.”

“Did I hear this right? He takes all the money earned and puts it into trusts and other things for his family to set them up for generations… Then declares bankruptcy, absolving himself of all his obligations after giving away all the money?” A third fan replied. “What a racket!”

And a fourth said: “If people think you’re rich, they will hound you. If people think you’re broke, they will leave you alone. People think AB is broke. That’s exactly what he wants people to think.”

Finally, one of Brown’s more critical reactions wrote: “Dumb people do dumb things. Listening to him just made us all dumber.”