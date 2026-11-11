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Queens Coach Grant Leonard Wore ‘Latter-Day’ Shirt vs. BYU — Here’s Why

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DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Grant Leonard of the Queens Royals directs his team against the the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Queens men’s basketball coach Grant Leonard has never been shy about his choice of outfits on the sideline.

His look on Tuesday night at BYU was one of his most unique yet — he wore a shirt with the words “Latter-Day Royals” that depicted three of his former players.

Of course, BYU is the institution founded by Brigham Young, who was the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints.

That meant that Leonard’s outfit got quite the attention — it would have anyway, but people associated with BYU were likely trying to figure out what message Leonard was sending to the Mormons.

He gave a strong explanation afterward that’s worth sharing here.

Why Grant Leonard Wore ‘Latter-Day’ Shirt vs. BYU

Leonard wore his shirt as a shoutout to three former players he had coached who were all members of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints — it should display above, but if it doesn’t, you can see it at this link.

“It’s a shoutout to our connection to the LDS Church,” Leonard told reporters postgame, via The Deseret News. “In my tenure of 14 years at Queens, we’ve had three LDS players. All were on really good teams, and their leadership and maturity was unbelievable for our program. I actively tried to get another LDS player or two last year and struck out in recruiting, but our connection to that church, and the way they represent themselves, is unbelievable, and I want to say thank you to that.”

The three players were Josh Van Weezep, Jaxon Pollard and Gus Larson.

“When kids go on a mission and they come back, they’ve done stuff in life that a lot of our kids don’t understand, so the adversity they hit during those missions is unbelievable,” Leonard said. “When those kids come into our program, they’re always an unbelievable leader and a voice of reason, so I’ve just been appreciative of their maturity, their work ethic, their intellect and the way they communicate.”

Grant Leonard Outfits

GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 20: Head coach Grant Leonard of the Queens University of Charlotte Royals reacts during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Enterprise Center on March 20, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Grant Leonard once wore that green sweater above, during the NCAA Tournament, just days after St. Patrick’s Day. He definitely knows how to rock a sideline look.

He also has had great success so far for Queens, which lost 98-82 at ranked BYU on Tuesday night.

Queens, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, hasn’t even been a Division I program for a decade. It began its transition to the highest level in 2022 and made its first NCAA Tournament last season.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Queens Coach Grant Leonard Wore ‘Latter-Day’ Shirt vs. BYU — Here’s Why

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