Tyler Betsey Left Syracuse for BYU, and Cougars Already Benefit

The Syracuse Orange never figured out how to use Tyler Betsey last season, and while that’s far from the only reason that Adrian Autry isn’t the SU head coach anymore, it didn’t help.

BYU had the recipe all along — they just needed Betsey to transfer from the Orange to the Cougars to reveal the best way to utilize him.

And in retrospect, it’s not rocket science. Syracuse, for whatever reason, never used the sharp-shooting, quick-release Betsey for heavy minutes to allow him to let it fly. That’s exactly what BYU is doing early in the season.

There’s a lot of basketball left to be played, but the loss of Betsey is one that could sting Syracuse in the long run.

Tyler Betsey Stats at BYU

Betsey has scored 33 points through two games at BYU, 16.5 points per game and well above anything he got the chance to do at Syracuse.

He hit four 3-pointers in his BYU debut, tied for second-most in a BYU debut in program history. He was 4-for-6 in a win over Ohio State.

In total against the Buckeyes, Betsey had 15 points in 31 minutes. He added seven rebounds.

Betsey then needed just 16 minutes in a blowout win over Omaha to score 18 points. All eight of his shot attempts were from beyond the arc, and Betsey made six of them.

Against Omaha, Betsey added a rebound, an assist and a blocked shot.

Betsey didn’t get a single start at Cincinnati in 2024-25 (3.3 PPG) or Syracuse in 2025-26 (6.7 PPG).

He has started each of the first two games of the season for a BYU team that could make the case at some point to be ranked.

And it’s clear Betsey has one role: Catch the ball and shoot the ball. He often makes it.

Tyler Betsey Syracuse Failing

The frustrating part about Betsey at Syracuse is that it could’ve worked. It wasn’t a secret that Betsey brought game-changing shooting ability to the Orange.

Autry must’ve not liked the other things Betsey did on the floor, but in modern basketball, outside shooting is such a key skill that maybe it shouldn’t have mattered.

What’s done is done, and the coaching change to Gerry McNamara at Syracuse may have ended any chance of Betsey returning anyway.

It’s just ironic to watch Betsey thrive in a role that should’ve been so obvious in his past college stops. BYU figured out that the best way to use a 6-foot-8 3-point shooter is to let him stand outside and shoot 3-pointers. Makes sense, doesn’t it?