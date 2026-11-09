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Tyler Betsey Left Syracuse for BYU, and Cougars Already Benefit

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 24: Tyler Betsey #5 of the Syracuse Orange reacts to a play against the Houston Cougars in the second half of their game during the Players Era Championship basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cougars defeated the Orange 78-74 in overtime. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The Syracuse Orange never figured out how to use Tyler Betsey last season, and while that’s far from the only reason that Adrian Autry isn’t the SU head coach anymore, it didn’t help.

BYU had the recipe all along — they just needed Betsey to transfer from the Orange to the Cougars to reveal the best way to utilize him.

And in retrospect, it’s not rocket science. Syracuse, for whatever reason, never used the sharp-shooting, quick-release Betsey for heavy minutes to allow him to let it fly. That’s exactly what BYU is doing early in the season.

There’s a lot of basketball left to be played, but the loss of Betsey is one that could sting Syracuse in the long run.

Tyler Betsey Stats at BYU

GettySALT LAKE CITY, UT – NOVEMBER 2: Anthony Thompson #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles for position with Jake Wahlin #10 and Tyler Betsey #9 of the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half of their game at the Delta Center on November 2, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Betsey has scored 33 points through two games at BYU, 16.5 points per game and well above anything he got the chance to do at Syracuse.

He hit four 3-pointers in his BYU debut, tied for second-most in a BYU debut in program history. He was 4-for-6 in a win over Ohio State.

In total against the Buckeyes, Betsey had 15 points in 31 minutes. He added seven rebounds.

Betsey then needed just 16 minutes in a blowout win over Omaha to score 18 points. All eight of his shot attempts were from beyond the arc, and Betsey made six of them.

Against Omaha, Betsey added a rebound, an assist and a blocked shot.

Betsey didn’t get a single start at Cincinnati in 2024-25 (3.3 PPG) or Syracuse in 2025-26 (6.7 PPG).

He has started each of the first two games of the season for a BYU team that could make the case at some point to be ranked.

And it’s clear Betsey has one role: Catch the ball and shoot the ball. He often makes it.

Tyler Betsey Syracuse Failing

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 25: Tre White #3 of the Kansas Jayhawks grabs a rebound against Tyler Betsey #5 of the Syracuse Orange in the second half of their game during the Players Era Championship basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Jayhawks defeated the Orange 71-60. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The frustrating part about Betsey at Syracuse is that it could’ve worked. It wasn’t a secret that Betsey brought game-changing shooting ability to the Orange.

Autry must’ve not liked the other things Betsey did on the floor, but in modern basketball, outside shooting is such a key skill that maybe it shouldn’t have mattered.

What’s done is done, and the coaching change to Gerry McNamara at Syracuse may have ended any chance of Betsey returning anyway.

It’s just ironic to watch Betsey thrive in a role that should’ve been so obvious in his past college stops. BYU figured out that the best way to use a 6-foot-8 3-point shooter is to let him stand outside and shoot 3-pointers. Makes sense, doesn’t it?

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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