Dick Vitale Announces Personal News on Friday

ESPN analyst and announcer Dick Vitale’s life story is nothing short of inspirational. At 86 years old and after beating four different types of cancer, he remains active as a legendary voice in college basketball.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster has spent decades energizing fans with his signature enthusiasm. However, in recent years, he has been in quite a few tough battles.

Amid those health struggles, Vitale delivered uplifting personal news on Friday. He is only five away from the diamond jubilee, with his wife Lorraine, whom he has often credited as the foundation of his strength.

“Today, my wife Lorraine & I celebrate 55 years of marriage. No question, I have been blessed to have her at my side,” he wrote. “She deserves Sainthood for living with me for 5 plus decades. I am so blessed. She is my #1 recruit of all time.”

Vitale and Lorraine married in 1971 and built a family that includes two daughters and several grandchildren. Throughout his cancer battles, Lorraine has remained a constant presence at appointments, treatments and recovery periods.

Vitale revealed in April that doctors had diagnosed melanoma in his lung and liver cavity, marking another serious challenge in a long fight against cancer.

“I obviously did not get the report today that I was hoping for when my oncologist called. It has been 10 days of many exams: Pet Scan, Cat scan, 2 MRI’s, Biopsy and multiple bloodwork,” he wrote.

The ESPN icon announced he would begin immunotherapy treatments while maintaining the same optimistic outlook that has defined his public life.

“Now, at least I know what I face. The Melanoma Lung & liver cavity cancer will mean I will start IMMUNE THERAPY next week. Plan on winning the battle!”

Despite the diagnosis, Vitale has continued to be positive throughout the process. He has repeatedly expressed confidence that he can overcome the disease, just as he did with previous bouts involving melanoma, lymphoma, vocal cord cancer and cancer in a lymph node.

Dick Vitale Provides Encouraging Update on Immunotherapy Treatment

The marriage celebration came shortly after another encouraging update regarding his health.

“Had my Immunotherapy treatment. Side effects are minimum and most of all effective in wiping out the Melanoma on my lungs & liver.” Vitale wrote.

The treatment is progressing positively for him. He has also noted that side effects from treatment have remained manageable, allowing him to stay active and engaged with fans.

The result is encouraging because melanoma that spreads beyond the skin can become difficult to treat. Immunotherapy has emerged as one of the leading options for advanced melanoma, helping the body’s immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.

Dick Vitale Continues Expanding His Cancer-Fighting Legacy

After dealing with cancer himself, Vitale has had a huge impact in fighting the battle against the disease. Earlier this month, his annual charity gala generated approximately $21 million for pediatric cancer research, continuing one of the most successful fundraising efforts in sports philanthropy.

The fundraiser’s mission has become increasingly personal for Vitale. His own experiences with cancer have strengthened his commitment to supporting research and helping families facing similar battles.