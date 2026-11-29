Starting the college basketball season, the Florida Gators opened as the top-ranked team in the AP Poll. However, the team suffered an 86-76 loss to the Houston Cougars, dropping their AP rank to #3.

The team bounced back after beating West Virginia and Milwaukee, just in time for their game against Duke in Gainesville on Tuesday. Duke started the season ranked just behind the Gators, but after losses to Michigan State and Illinois, they dropped down to #16.

Ahead of their ranked matchup on Tuesday, the Gators revealed throwback uniforms.

Gators Reveal Throwback Uniforms Ahead of Duke Game

Earlier today, the Gators revealed their “new” throwback jerseys, paying homage to the team’s before them.

Here’s how Gator fans reacted to the throwback uniforms:

“PLEASE lets us crush Duke so we are more inclined to wear these all the time….these are so clean, well done to the Gators uniform department.”

Another fan added, “Best UF hoops jerseys ever.”

Another gave the jerseys extremely high praise, saying, “Now that’s how you do a blue uniform.”

How Have the Gators Performed this Season?

So far this season, the Gators have a 7-1 record. Aside from the aforementioned wins and a single loss, the team also has ranked wins over the Miami Hurricanes, Jacksonville Dolphins, Florida State Seminoles, Merrimack Warriors, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The team is led by the big trio of Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, and Rueben Chinyelu, who all returned to school instead of going to the draft – where they likely would’ve been picked in the first round.

This season, Haugh is averaging 17.4 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game. He has fantastic shooting splits as well; he’s 56.6% from the field, 55.0% from three, and 75.6% from the free-throw line.

Comparatively, Condon is averaging 12.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 0.9 steals. His shooting splits are 49/29/63 (field goal, three-point, free throw).

Finally, the big man, Chinyelu. He’s averaging 10.8 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.8 steals. His shooting splits are 68/100/69. Ironically enough, Chinyelu has only attempted one three-pointer, which is why his three-point shooting split is perfect.

Aside from that, the Gators have other returners, such as Denzel Aberdeen, Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar, Isaiah Brown, and others.

The Gators have the talent, the experience, and the coaching behind Todd Golden. Despite their loss, they should still be the favorites to win the National Championship again, just like they did in 2025.