Chase McCarty Injury Update Arrives After Houston’s Season-Opening Win

This is a big season for Chase McCarty.

In his third year on campus with the Houston Cougars, the talented forward has moved into the starting lineup at UH — after a redshirt year and a campaign spent entirely off the bench.

Houston opened its season on Monday night against La Salle and cruised to a comfortable win — but for McCarty, it wasn’t a comfortable night.

An injury to McCarty threatened to ruin his season before it even really got rolling.

Chase McCarty Injury Update

McCarty left Monday night’s game with what was initially termed an “apparent knee injury.”

Terrible sight at Houston: Chase McCarty has left tonight’s game and went back to the locker room with an apparent knee injury. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 3, 2026

McCarty eventually returned to the Houston bench with ice on his knee.

Chase McCarry has returned to the bench and has ice on his knee. There are worse signs, but not great — Parker Ainsworth (@painsworth512) November 3, 2026

McCarty also took part in the postgame handshake line, but he didn’t play after leaving the game with his injury.

Houston guard Chase McCarty still limps through the postgame handshake line to show respect to the La Salle players. He’s taken the ice pack off. https://t.co/pJvNKM125t — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) November 3, 2026

College basketball writer Gary Parrish did share an encouraging update on X (formerly Twitter) after the game:

For what it’s worth, the Houston staff seemed optimistic that the injury isn’t as bad as it appeared in real time. Chase was on the court after the final buzzer. I talked to him. He sounded encouraged more than devastated. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) November 3, 2026

Houston has most of the week off to allow McCarty to recover. They don’t play again until Sunday at Cal.

McCarty could need more time than that, but at least the initial signs seemed like they could’ve been worse.

Chase McCarty Stats

McCarty played in 35 games for Houston last season after redshirting two years ago. He didn’t start any of those games.

In 12 minutes per game, McCarty averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

He did show promise as an outside shooter in 2025-26, knocking down 35.8% of his 3-pointers.

If McCarty can bring shooting and rebounding to Houston’s lineup this season, that can be quite valuable.

The Cougars will have to wait and see how his knee recovers before McCarty can get back onto the floor, though. They’ll hope it isn’t too long of an absence.