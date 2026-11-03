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Chase McCarty Injury Update Arrives After Houston’s Season-Opening Win

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 26: Chase McCarty #24 of the Houston Cougars reacts after being defeated by the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Toyota Center on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

This is a big season for Chase McCarty.

In his third year on campus with the Houston Cougars, the talented forward has moved into the starting lineup at UH — after a redshirt year and a campaign spent entirely off the bench.

Houston opened its season on Monday night against La Salle and cruised to a comfortable win — but for McCarty, it wasn’t a comfortable night.

An injury to McCarty threatened to ruin his season before it even really got rolling.

Chase McCarty Injury Update

McCarty left Monday night’s game with what was initially termed an “apparent knee injury.”

McCarty eventually returned to the Houston bench with ice on his knee.

McCarty also took part in the postgame handshake line, but he didn’t play after leaving the game with his injury.

College basketball writer Gary Parrish did share an encouraging update on X (formerly Twitter) after the game:

Houston has most of the week off to allow McCarty to recover. They don’t play again until Sunday at Cal.

McCarty could need more time than that, but at least the initial signs seemed like they could’ve been worse.

Chase McCarty Stats

McCarty played in 35 games for Houston last season after redshirting two years ago. He didn’t start any of those games.

In 12 minutes per game, McCarty averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

He did show promise as an outside shooter in 2025-26, knocking down 35.8% of his 3-pointers.

If McCarty can bring shooting and rebounding to Houston’s lineup this season, that can be quite valuable.

The Cougars will have to wait and see how his knee recovers before McCarty can get back onto the floor, though. They’ll hope it isn’t too long of an absence.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Chase McCarty Injury Update Arrives After Houston’s Season-Opening Win

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