They’ve played a lot of basketball at Cameron Indoor Stadium through the years. A visiting player has never had a night like Andrej Stojakovic.

The son of long-time NBA sharpshooter Peja, Andrej broke records and captured the attention of the entire college basketball world in a 99-78 victory on Tuesday night.

The Fighting Illini headed to Duke putting up huge point totals so far this season, but this was a road game at the Blue Devils — that was expected to change things.

All it changed was the focus of the Illinois offense, which let Stojakovic go to work in a game that will surely remain one of the most impressive to happen in this full college basketball season.

Andrej Stojakovic Stats

Stokajovic dropped 46 points in his epic performance.

He needed just 34 minutes to finish with his 46 points. He shot 14-for-21 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range, while making 16-of-20 free throws.

Stojakovic added six rebounds, a block, an assist and two turnovers.

Unlike his father, who let it fly frequently from deep, Stojakovic is mostly a slasher — and Duke couldn’t stop him.

Andrej Stojakovic Records

The biggest mark seized by Stojakovic was for points scored by a visiting player at Cameron Indoor. No visitor had ever scored 46 before, so now Stojakovic stands alone in that regard.

According to ESPN, Stojakovic is the third players in the last 30 years to score at least 45 points in an AP Top-10 matchup, along with Kentucky’s Malik Monk and Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield.

Duke hadn’t allowed 20 points to a player in the first half since February 2021, according to ESPN.

Overall, Stojakovic is the sixth visiting player to score 40 at Cameron Indoor — and the first since Maryland’s Joe Smith did it in 1995, per ESPN.

It’s a night that he’s definitely never going to forget.