Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Breaks Silence on Jack Campbell’s Scary Injury

Anyone who followed the NFL over the weekend witnessed the terrifying injury Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered against the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell injured his neck while attempting to tackle Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

He remained on the ground for several minutes as trainers attended to him. Trainers eventually placed him on a stretcher and took him to a local hospital, where he remained as of Tuesday.

Fortunately, the Lions’ updates, while brief and private, have indicated that he’s improving. However, they haven’t provided much more detail.

Kirk Ferentz Breaks Silence on Campbell’s Injury

Reacting to the injury for the first time on Tuesday during his press conference was Campbell’s former college coach, Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“I want to share our support, certainly to the family, and most importantly to Jack,” Ferentz said. “And I’ve been in contact with the family, expressed that to them, and they’ve kept us updated, but we’re gonna respect their wishes right now. They’ll handle the information that comes out. When they think it’s appropriate, they’ll release that information and go from there.

“And just, you know, real briefly, I think all of you know, just how impactful Jack was in our program, what a tremendous person he is, what a tremendous player he’s been for us, and then now he’s moved on and done the same exact thing in Detroit, not only playing really well, but just a tremendous leader and tremendous addition,” Ferentz added. “So we’re all keeping him in our thoughts, and certainly, you know, hope everybody that’s a Hawkeye fan does the same.”

Campbell’s Time at Iowa

Campbell played for the Hawkeyes from 2019-2022 before the Detroit Lions selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors, became a first-team All-American and won the Butkus Award, which recognizes the nation’s top linebacker.

He was a staple of the program and embodied what Ferentz has preached throughout his 28 years and counting coaching Iowa.