RJ Luis Jr. waited months to get back on a college basketball court. His return to LSU’s lineup lasted one game before the university’s president stepped in.

LSU System President Wade Rousse announced Thursday, Nov. 19, that he had instructed men’s basketball coach Will Wade not to play Luis, a day after the former Big East Player of the Year made his Tigers debut.

The reversal came despite a Louisiana court order protecting Luis’ ability to compete and shielding LSU from penalties related to his participation.

“In my role as president of the LSU System, after further review, I have instructed LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade not to play RJ Luis,” Rousse said in a statement, according to The Athletic.

Rousse did not elaborate on what prompted his change of position.

LSU Reverses Course on RJ Luis After One Game

Luis made his long-awaited debut Wednesday in LSU’s 79-67 victory over Louisiana-Monroe at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The 23-year-old guard entered to an enthusiastic reception from the home crowd.

He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in 15 minutes, helping the No. 25 Tigers improve to 5-0.

Luis also provided an important sequence during LSU’s second-half rally.

With Louisiana-Monroe threatening an upset, he scored four consecutive points to help the Tigers create separation.

Skyy Clark led LSU with 17 points, while Mo Dioubate added 16.

The victory should have marked the beginning of Luis’ comeback. Instead, it raised another question about whether he will play again this season.

Why RJ Luis’ Eligibility Remains Controversial

Luis spent the 2024-25 season at St. John’s, averaging 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while earning Big East Player of the Year honors.

He entered the 2025 NBA draft but went undrafted.

Luis subsequently signed professional contracts and spent time with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics organizations. He never appeared in an NBA regular-season game.

His effort to return to college basketball ran into NCAA and Southeastern Conference eligibility restrictions involving athletes who signed professional contracts or entered drafts.

Luis challenged those restrictions in Louisiana courts.

On Nov. 13, a Baton Rouge judge issued a preliminary injunction restricting the NCAA and SEC from declaring him ineligible or punishing LSU for playing him.

The court order also prevented LSU from relying on SEC policies to keep Luis off its roster.

Rousse announced Tuesday that LSU would comply with the ruling, clearing the way for Wednesday’s appearance.

The SEC continued to object to the university’s decision.

Will Wade’s LSU Faces Uncertainty Over Luis

Rousse’s latest directive creates an unusual situation for Wade, whose team has started the season unbeaten.

The Tigers have already defeated Gonzaga on the road and entered the national rankings for the first time since 2022.

Adding Luis gave LSU another experienced scorer as it prepared for tougher competition.

Now Wade must plan without knowing when, or whether, that addition will become available again.

The preliminary injunction remains a separate matter from Rousse’s instruction. The university’s decision does not automatically mean the court has reversed its ruling.

For Luis, Wednesday’s encouraging debut has been overshadowed by another setback.

For LSU, the controversy is no longer just about who can play. It is also about who gets to make that decision.