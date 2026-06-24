Dusty May Could Pull off Massive NBA Trade Following Michigan Exit

Dusty May clearly means business out the gate after leaving Michigan basketball. He turned to one of his past national title winners in Morez Johnson Jr. as his first Dallas Mavericks NBA Draft pick. May passed on lead scorer Yaxel Lendeborg, though, in the process with the ninth overall pick.

Yet that might not become May’s biggest move in the coming days.

The former college basketball coach could create a massive NBA trade next. ESPN NBA analyst and past champion Kendrick Perkins could feel something in the air involving the May regime in Dallas.

Dusty May, Mavericks Potential Trade Idea

May could ship away one of the past Duke stars on the current Mavericks roster.

But Mavs fans can breathe out relief, as Cooper Flagg is safe. Fellow former Blue Devil star Marvin Bagley III also isn’t a subject of trade rumblings.

However, “Big Perk” believes May and Dallas will soon facilitate this move: Kyrie Irving getting dealt between night two of the NBA Draft or around the league’s trade deadline in February.

“I don’t expect him to be on the Mavericks come trade deadline,” Perkins told the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday morning. “I expect somebody to go out there and pursue Kyrie.”

Who Kendrick Perkins Sees Landing Kyrie Irving

Perkins revealed two “aggressive” suitors for the past NBA Finals champ Irving.

He identified the Minnesota Timberwolves as one to watch here. The Detroit Pistons rise as another Irving contender among Eastern Conference representatives.

Minnesota needs help opposite of Anthony Edwards. Many fans believe the face of the Timberwolves Edwards needs a consistent scorer and facilitator. So Irving becomes a strong option to pursue especially if the T-Wolves want to get a deal out the way in the second round.

But the Pistons built themselves as a rising contender. Irving can team with rising star Cade Cunningham and join a deep group of young talent. Detroit landed the top overall seed in the East before falling to one of Irving’s old teams the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

Irving is now on trade watch. With the former Michigan leader near front and center with this potential move going down.

Dusty May Pulled NBA Draft Stunner Already

So May’s first NBA Draft run witnessed stunning results. Starting with a decision he made.

Johnson Jr. entered this draft class holding the belief that he wouldn’t land high. But he becomes the newest top 10 pick out of Ann Arbor. But again, Johnson lands higher than the leading scorer from the national champs. Lendeborg joked that May revealed who his favorite Michigan player was all along after the pick was made, but added he’s happy both are together.

But still, May lands new length opposite of Flagg as he build out his first Mavericks roster. Now a proposed Irving trade can add either more draft capital or veteran help.

Defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert rises as a possible swap decision here, though, with the big subject to his own trade rumors in Minnesota.