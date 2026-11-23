The Nebraska Cornhuskers power couple was at it again on Sunday.

Cale Jacobsen is engaged to Bergen Reilly, and both were competing at similar times on Sunday afternoon. Both had big performances in a pair of Huskers wins — for the men’s basketball team as well as the undefeated volleyball squad.

The pair were engaged in the spring, and so this is their first overlapping sports season as an engaged couple.

At least so far, they haven’t had a combo athletics day quite like Sunday.

Cale Jacobsen Basketball Hero

Nebraska was playing a tough non-conference clash against Butler and needed Jacobsen to play hero.

The game was tied 74-74 with time winding down, but Jacobsen attacked the basket and dropped in a layup off the glass with 0.4 seconds remaining.

That stood up as the game-winning basket as Nebraska edged Butler 76-74.

Jacobsen finished the game with six points and seven rebounds while capping off the proceedings with the final hoop.

It’s just the early stages of the college hoops season, but the Cornhuskers are off to a 6-0 start — so neither Jacobsen nor Reilly have lost a competitive game in a Nebraska uniform since getting engaged.

Bergen Reilly Setting Star

Reilly is the higher-profile athlete within her sport — she’s a superstar setter for the best team in the country.

Nebraska moved to 29-0 on Sunday with a three-set sweep of Indiana in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

Reilly finished with 41 assists, four digs and two blocks in the comprehensive victory.

Nebraska moves onto the semifinals in the first-ever Big Ten volleyball tournament.

Reilly is already a three-time All-American and has her sights set on finishing this season with a perfect record and a national championship.