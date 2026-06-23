Rick Pitino Drops Stirring Zuby Ejiofor Sales Pitch Before NBA Draft

St. John’s basketball earns a chance to grow its NBA representation Tuesday and Wednesday. Head coach Rick Pitino earns his own chance to produce new pro talent. But the focus is on Zuby Ejiofor.

The Red Storm forward earned numerous praise for his motor and high-energy play. All leading into Big East Player of the Year honors. The former Kansas Jayhawk catapulted the Red Storm to new heights too. Ejiofor guided St. John’s to its first Sweet 16 appearance of March Madness since 1999.

Analysts and fans have knocked Ejiofor, though, before Tuesday’s round one of the NBA Draft. Many feel the center is too small to play in the middle. Others believe he’ll be nothing more than a role player versus establishing himself as the face of the Red Storm.

Pitino begs to differ, though.

Message Rick Pitino sends to Teams About Zuby Ejiofor

The past national championship winning head coach for Kentucky fired off one last sales pitch to teams about Ejiofor. He even outlined where Ejiofor improved.

“Zuby is a great offensive rebounder, average defensive rebounder. Going to be an excellent shooter in the NBA (excellent form), improved passer and shot blocker,” Pitino posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pitino wasn’t through raving about the impact of the versatile big.

“All about winning,” Pitino adds. “All about team. What a privilege to watch him grow.”

Rick Pitino Adds Personal Best From Zuby Ejiofor

The Red Storm trusted Ejiofor for more than shooting and rebounding. He protected the paint and net at a high level. Here’s the reason behind the latter skillset, per Pitino.

“Had the best vertical we measured in our three years,” Pitino said.

That means his vertical jump was higher than what last year’s top Red Storm draft prospect RJ Luis delivered. Pitino’s words signal that he’s more athletic than what most scouts have said about him.

Finally, Pitino dropped these three words.

“Kill it Zuby!” Pitino posted.

Where Zuby Ejiofor Could Land

History is on the side of Ejiofor and for St. John’s.

The program enters this draft class having produced 16 total first rounders. Except Ejiofor can end one more dry spell.

A proud program that’s produced names like Mark Jackson, Chris Mullin, Malik Sealy and Metta World Peace (when he was known as Ron Artest) hasn’t produced a first rounder in awhile. Erick Barkley represents the last first rounder to come out of the Queens, New York university, which was the 2000 NBA Draft.

So that means Ejiofor can end one more skid on the side of St. John’s: Producing a first rounder.

Perhaps the Red Storm can see him land locally. Ejiofor expressed the idea of staying in New York and suiting up for the world champion Knicks. Such a move further emboldens the city following for the Knicks. The Brooklyn Nets, however, still need help in the front court even after landing Julius Randle via trade. The California Post, meanwhile, believes Ejiofor can fit the Los Angeles Lakers and help Luka Doncic on defense.

But Pitino provided some strong backing for Ejiofor before he hears his name called.