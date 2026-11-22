The No. 4 UCLA Bruins lost a heartbreaker on Saturday afternoon to the Michigan Wolverines in a game that went to three overtimes.

With the game tied 16-16 entering the third overtime, both teams lined up inside the five-yard line and alternated two-point conversions. UCLA failed on its first attempt, and Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood then connected with Jalen Hoffman to seal the 18-16 victory and pull off the massive upset.

That marked UCLA’s first loss of the college football season, and things got even worse when the Bruins lost quarterback Ty Dieffenbach to an injury after the first play of overtime. The injury forced him to leave the field on a cart.

Bob Chesney Drops Honest Quote on Underwood

After UCLA’s loss, head coach Bob Chesney made it clear that his team should be proud of the way it fought. He also praised Michigan and the way the Wolverines played on both sides of the ball.

Chesney had particular praise for Underwood, sharing an honest assessment of the Michigan quarterback after the game.

“I thought Bryce had an unbelievable day today,” Chesney said after Saturday’s loss. “I thought he threw some balls into tight windows, including that last play, and he was able to put his pads down and run with the ball a little bit.”

#UCLA HC Bob Chesney says this was not your typical 5-5 team coming into this game. He had high praise for #Michigan’s defense and QB Bryce Underwood. https://t.co/CnaI53tfIH — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) November 22, 2026

Underwood has had a whirlwind season with a Michigan offense that hasn’t been very good, and he even found himself benched for several games in favor of Tommy Carr.

Yet, on Saturday, he got the start and completed 11-of-24 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Looking at UCLA

The Bruins will likely drop a bit in the updated College Football Playoff rankings when the committee releases them on Tuesday.

Still, UCLA controls its own destiny heading into its regular-season finale against the USC Trojans.

If the Bruins win, they’ll almost certainly make the CFP while also clinching a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.