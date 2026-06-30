Ex-Mets Coach Calls Out David Stearns Amid Dreadful Season

The 2026 season has been a nightmare for the New York Mets. The team was hoping to bounce back from its second half collapse in 2025 that ultimately cost them a spot in the postseason, but they are in last place in the National League East and ultimately ended up firing their manager, Carlos Mendoza.

Many in the industry have stated that Mendoza shouldn’t have been the one to take the fall. A lot of criticism from the fanbase has been laid at the feet of president of baseball operations David Stearns.

On Foul Territory, former Mets’ coach Eric Chavez dug into Stearns for the mess the Mets find themselves in and even questioned his pedigree as a general manager.

“David got a huge contract. Great. Awesome. And it’s like, well, hold on a second. What has he accomplished to deserve that contract, other than we heard this guy is really smart?” Chavez said. “But what have you accomplished in this game?”

Eric Chavez Digs Into David Stearns

Chavez certainly didn’t hold back on Stearns and even questioned his ability to lead. He also pointed out that often times, coaches and executives are hired without having much experience in the game and that if they lack that critical piece, it can lead to problems.

Stearns had a strong body of work with the Milwaukee Brewers and was also the one that signed Juan Soto to his contract with the Mets. However, the moves that Stearns made in the offseason have been questioned ad nauseum.

Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso are both gone, and while Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco were signed, they are not playing their normal positions. Bichette was forced to move to third base, and Polanco is playing first base.

These moves have been criticized, and they haven’t exactly worked out well for the Mets, so that has led to more criticism for Stearns.

Stearns put together the roster that took the Mets to the National League championship series in 2024, but the team has not been as good since then. They narrowly missed the postseason on the last day of the regular season in 2025 and now are 35-50, which is the second worst record in the National League.

New York is 10 games back in the wild card race and 19 1/2 back in the National League East. Their hopes of making the postseason are all but crushed at this point, and it might take a while for the Mets to turn things around.

What’s Next for Stearns?

Given that the Mets’ playoff hopes are essentially gone at this point, it is fair to wonder how much longer Stearns will last in New York. The Mets haven’t accomplished their goals under owner Steve Cohen, so perhaps Cohen will decide that it is time to move on from Stearns and appoint somebody new to the GM position.

It will be interesting to see what the Mets are thinking at the end of the season, but Stearns may have ultimately worn out his welcome in New York.