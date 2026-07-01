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Mets Give Pivotal Injury Update on ‘Most Attractive’ Trade Chip

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New York Mets RHP Clay Holmes
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on May 15, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes saw the trajectory of his season change on May 15. This week, he will see another. According to Mets interim manager Andy Green, Holmes is slated to throw a bullpen session. While that makes it seem like a big step, the session will serve as the first step in his return to the rotation. More importantly, the pitcher’s health could have a profound impact on the Mets’ pending sale. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com explains.

“Clay Holmes (fractured fibula) will throw a bullpen session later this week. While Holmes is still weeks away from returning, this is important, tangible progress — especially for a player that could draw trade interest even while injured.”

New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 09: Starting pitcher Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Back in May, during the Subway Series, Holmes’ leg felt the full impact of an 11-mph comebacker off the bat of New York Yankees rookie Spencer Jones. Granted, Holmes looks weeks away from the major league mound. Yet the bullpen mound means Holmes’ leg is rehabbing well enough to withstand the torque and pressure.

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Bullpen Session Serves As Milestone

Before the broken leg, the 33-year-old looked like the team’s best starter, with a 4-4 record, 2,39 earned run average, and a 1.101 WHIP. Meaning, he kept the team in games, even when the offense went consistently dormant. Additionally, he kept the ball in the yard, surrendering only three home runs in 52.2 innings of work.

From a personality standpoint, Holmes’ ability to buckle down and push through adversity, the tough innings that unspool a game. For example, after the ball struck his leg, Holmes stayed in the game, facing seven more battles. In baseball, a bulldog mentality means a player sees the struggle and keeps walking through it. Marching through it.

New York Mets v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 04: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets pitches in the bottom of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 04, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

When the Leg Heals, the Attractiveness Begins

The MLB trade deadline is August 3. If Holmes can return to the Mets rotation and maybe give them a solid outing or two, that increases his trade value. Next, his $12 million option for next season adds value. Teams will view Holmes as more than a quick rental. Instead, the right-hander will help the pitching staff in 2027. Furthermore, as a former All-Star closer with 74 saves, Holmes presents the team the opportunity to use him as a starter, setup man, or game-ender.

Provided that Holmes can find the mound again, where should the Mets trade him? There are roughly 15 teams with realistic playoff aspirations. Tampa Bay owns a slew of right-handed pitching prospects.

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Landing a couple of them would help a franchise that will always need pitching help. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns loves to accumulate pitching depth. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers appear top-heavy with outfield prospects and starting pitching prospects. If Juan Soto eventually ends up at either first base or designated hitter, the team will need another impact bat in the outfield.

Holmes will yield the Mets a solid return, probably equal to or more than what David Peterson netted from the Chicago. Depending on the Cubs‘ desperation, they may return to the trade table, looking for more Mets pitchers. Until then, the veteran needs to get healthy and find his way back to the franchise.

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Mets Give Pivotal Injury Update on ‘Most Attractive’ Trade Chip

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