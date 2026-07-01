Mets Owner Steve Cohen Makes Major Announcement on David Stearns’ Future

The New York Mets may be in midst of a lost season, but David Stearns won’t take the fall for the club’s ongoing struggles.

Owner Steve Cohen confirmed Wednesday that he has no plans to fire the embattled president of baseball operations.

“David is reflective and adaptable. We’ll figure out what changes need to be made, but it won’t be David,” Cohen said in an exclusive interview with the New York Post’s Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on “The Show.”

Mets Record is Among NL’s Worst

Stearns is in his third season in New York, and the Mets are 208-202 during his tenure. Barring a stunning turnaround, they will miss the postseason for a second straight year.

New York’s .419 winning percentage is third-worst in the National League, ahead of only the San Franciso Giants (.419) and Colorado Rockies (.384).

Manager Carlos Mendoza was fired after the Mets were swept by the Chicago Cubs in four games last week. Andy Green, the club’s senior vice president of player development, was named interim manager.

Stearns’ Offseason Moves Have Mostly Flopped

Stearns made wholesale changes following last season’s flop, which saw the Mets finish 83-79 and miss the playoffs despite a $268 million payroll. Stearns boldly chose to move on from three of the club’s longest-tenured players in Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil, and his corresponding moves have all failed.

First baseman Jorge Polanco, center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and second baseman Marcus Semien are all on the injured list, while third baseman Bo Bichette — who signed a three-year, $126 million deal with multiple opt-outs — is batting just .251 with 10 home runs, 46 RBI and a .678 OPS.

The Mets (36-50) entered Wednesday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays ranked 26th in the majors in runs scored (343) and 29th in OPS (.673), ahead of only the San Diego Padres (.669).