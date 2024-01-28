Dolphins Free Agent Named ‘Secret Superstar’ for 2023 Season

The Miami Dolphins have several important free agents in 2024 and an underrated player of interest might be Andrew Van Ginkel.

“It took some time, but Andrew Van Ginkel fully broke out in his fifth season in the NFL,” credited Pro Football Focus writer Thomas Valentine on January 25. “His six sacks weren’t outstanding, but Van Ginkel comfortably earned career-highs across the board, including 53 [quarterback] pressures.”

Valentine also noted that Van Ginkel’s “91.1 PFF grade was the eighth-highest among all edge defenders, [and] his PFF pass-rushing grade was the seventh-highest.” He added that “Van Ginkel even flashed in coverage.”

All of this led the NFL analyst to name the 28-year-old outside linebacker Miami’s “secret superstar” in 2023. And what timing that is for the Dolphins.

Dolphins’ Andrew Van Ginkel Could Look to Cash in on Breakout Season

After four up-and-down seasons with the franchise, Van Ginkel’s breakout campaign could work against Miami in free agency according to Valentine. “The Dolphins would love to hang on to his services this offseason, but he’ll likely be in high demand,” the writer concluded within his article.

General managers around the NFL are always looking for pass rushers, and Van Ginkel profiles as a veteran rotational piece that can help boost a defense that is a piece or two away.

Not only did the former fifth-round selection of the Dolphins register a career-high in sacks and pressures — as Valentine mentioned — but he also showed there’s versatility to his game with eight pass defenses, eight tackles for a loss, 69 total tackles and an interception for a touchdown.

And considering his career earnings spread out over five seasons are just under $8 million (per Over the Cap), this might finally be the year that Van Ginkel chooses to cash in on his production.

The one holdup will be Van Ginkel’s foot injury.

Needless to say, the impressive campaign didn’t end the way the pass rusher wanted after he left Week 18 having played 30 total snaps. Van Ginkel also missed the lone playoff outing versus the Kansas City Chiefs — and was unable to help his organization during their most highly anticipated matchup of his tenure.

That won’t count as a strike against the veteran in free agency, but his health certainly will. Van Ginkel’s foot injury appeared to be less serious than the other season-ending injuries that befell the Dolphins in the playoffs.

If that initial timeline proves accurate, the pass rusher should be good to go in free agency. Miami, on the other hand, currently has a projected cap space that is nearly $52 million in the negative.

NFL Analyst Lists Andrew Van Ginkel as Honorable Mention in Dolphins Free Agency Piece

On a similar note, PFF colleague Brad Spielberger put together an article listing one free agent that each NFL team “can’t afford to lose.” Although the main Dolphins choice was a teammate, Van Ginkel received an honorable mention from Spielberger.

“Edge defender Andrew Van Ginkel could also be a great selection here, although an unfortunate injury at the end of the season cut his phenomenal run short,” he voiced.

Adding: “Miami has a lot of top-of-market players already on the roster, and really good rotational pieces like Van Ginkel will be key as they go forward.”

The former Wisconsin Badger has played out his entire professional career with the Dolphins. It’ll be interesting to see if he dons a new jersey in 2024.