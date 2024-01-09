Dolphins Bring in Former Super Bowl Champ for Playoff Game vs. Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins had a very busy Tuesday on January 9, signing multiple outside linebackers to help spell a rash of injuries at the position.

The day began with a Justin Houston signing but before long, it was reported that former Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion Bruce Irvin would be joining the franchise too. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero dropped the Irvin news, noting that Malik Reed would also be signing to the Dolphins practice squad.

The #Dolphins are signing two more veteran pass rushers: Bruce Irvin to the active roster and Malik Reed to the practice squad, per sources. So after a crazy run of injuries, Miami adds Justin Houston, Irvin and Reed days before a wild-card playoff game at Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/ffgRcSALaW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2024

Along with the three additions, the Dolphins confirmed three subtractions later in the afternoon, placing OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (foot), OLB Cameron Goode (knee) and ILB Jerome Baker (wrist) on the injured reserve. This officially ends the season of all three contributors.

Dolphins Add Over 194 Career Sacks With Bruce Irvin, Justin Houston & Malik Reed Signings

Head coach Mike McDaniel hinted that Miami would bring in a pass rusher or two this week, and the front office certainly kept their word. Between Irvin, Houston and Reed, the Dolphins added over 194 career sacks (regular season and playoffs combined).

Granted, Irvin hasn’t played much in 2023 with just three appearances for the Detroit Lions according to Pro Football Focus. But that opportunity included a pretty strong success rate of 1.0 sack and one tackle for a loss on just 42 defensive snaps.

PFF also credited the long-time pro with five quarterback pressures and one key defensive “stop.”

Houston has been less efficient this year with 0.5 sacks and two tackles for a loss over seven NFL appearances with the Carolina Panthers (177 defensive snaps), while Reed came up empty during a four-game stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former did achieve double-digit pressures in Carolina, with 10, as well as five key defensive “stops” on PFF.

So, are these three pass rusher’s best days behind them? At ages of 36 (Irvin), nearly 35 (Houston) and 27 (Reed), most likely, but what this trio does offer is experience and playoff savvy.

Irvin and Houston in particular have combined for 10 postseason sacks. They’ve been here and done it before — Irvin even has the ring to show for it.

New Dolphins’ Bruce Irvin & Justin Houston Will Be Asked to Disrupt Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

No matter who the veteran is, this is a tough ask for Dolphins defenders this weekend. For Irvin, Houston and Reed, however, challenging is an understatement.

After sitting at home for most of the season, the new Miami pass rushers will be asked to disrupt or have some impact on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — the reigning NFL MVP.

Having said that, there is more to this matchup than meets the eye. Per PFF, Mahomes was deemed responsible for the third-highest percentage of pressures allowed in 2023. He also ranked second in total pressures per dropbacks behind Sam Howell.

In other words, both the Chiefs offensive line and Mahomes have surrendered sacks at a high rate this year, you just have to find them. The Dolphins are hoping their new collection of edge rushers can do just that.

Along with the two newcomers on the active roster, Miami will have fellow veteran signing Melvin Ingram, Emmanuel Ogbah and Calvin Munson available should they need them. It wouldn’t be surprising if Reed was also promoted via practice squad elevation, giving defensive coordinator Vic Fangio several bodies to rotate in and out versus Kansas City.