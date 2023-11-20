Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Has Hilarious Admission After Injury Scare

When Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill briefly left Week 11 with a hand injury, all of Fin Nation collectively held its breath.

Hill returned to the field before long, however, and the Dolphins rolled to a 20-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders — as he contributed 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. After the win, the charismatic wide receiver detailed his injury, and his response began with a somewhat hilarious admission.

“Bro, I got my a** popped,” Hill told reporters on November 19, acknowledging that he took a big hit from a Raiders defender. “I was able to make a play, but got my a** popped, you know? My hand was just in the middle of me catching the ball when [the] dude’s helmet hit my hand.”

Hill did add that the injury is “nothing serious,” and that it was just “a little pain” for him to endure. Later, he also confirmed that he received an X-ray during his mid-game locker room visit.

“I think I’ll be fine,” Hill voiced regarding his status for the Black Friday game against the New York Jets, joking: “The only thing I’m really bummed about [is] I won’t be able to play Fortnite. That’s the kind of thing I’m bummed about, I won’t be able to play video games.”

There you have it Dolphins fans, crisis averted.

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane Is Day-to-Day After Reinjuring Knee vs. Raiders

The more concerning Week 11 injury was suffered by rookie running back De’Von Achane.

“He was feeling better this morning,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel updated on Monday, November 20. “We found out that it was the same knee [as his previous injury]. It’s not going to require surgery or anything.”

McDaniel added that Miami is still getting “extra feedback” and “opinions” on Achane’s knee, and that they’ll take it “day-by-day” for now.

“There’s a chance that he will and he won’t,” the Dolphins HC responded cryptically, when asked if the youngster would be able to play in Week 12. “So, it’s pretty much day-to-day. Would definitely not rule it out, but would definitely not rule [him] in, either.”

McDaniel did note that the short week “compounds the variables” on whether or not Achane will have to miss another game. He also hinted that the Dolphins won’t adjust the playmaker’s recovery timeline based on the schedule.

“You don’t want to put a guy in a situation where his best isn’t up to his own standard,” McDaniel concluded. “You just gotta factor in all those [things], which is why it’s a little complicated.”

Dolphins Will Face New Jets QB After Tim Boyle Named Starter

As for the next opponent, the Jets are going through their own issues at the moment. After another disappointing outing in Week 11, NYJ benched quarterback Zach Wilson, demoting him to the QB3 role versus the Dolphins.

Zach Wilson will be the #Jets third-string quarterback on Sunday against the #Dolphins. Trevor Siemian will back up Tim Boyle. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 20, 2023

Veteran backup Tim Boyle was named the starter for Week 12, with journeyman Trevor Siemian serving as his No. 2.

It’s unclear if this makes the Jets offense more formidable or not. They’ve been dealing with a litany of injuries to the offensive line, as well as a number of underperforming veteran pieces at their skill positions.

A more experienced QB could steady the ship, or a less mobile Boyle could come with his own set of problems behind a makeshift O-line.

Either way, this is a matchup that the Dolphins defense should be licking their chops for. The Jets currently rank 30 out of 32 in both points and yards per game on the offensive side, while Miami ranks first in the NFL for both of those categories.