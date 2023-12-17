Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb Hit With 5-Figure Fine After Crucial Penalty

The NFL relayed Week 14 fines on December 16 and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was indeed disciplined for his crucial penalty versus the Tennessee Titans.

AllDolphins.com insider Alain Poupart shared the news on X, stating: “Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb was $13,659 for his helmet toss against Tennessee.”

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb was $13,659 for his helmet toss against Tennessee. So the tantrum cost him money, along with costing the Dolphins four points (TD instead of FG for Titans) in a one-point loss. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) December 16, 2023

Poupart added that “the tantrum cost [Chubb] money, along with costing the Dolphins four points (TD instead of FG for Titans) in a one-point loss.”

Chubb’s penalty occurred in quarter two, turning a likely field goal into a first down. Three plays later, Titans running back Derrick Henry was in the end zone to tie the score up at seven. The difference in points ended up being enough for Tennessee to win the game.

Dolphins Fans React to Bradley Chubb Fine & Penalty

As Poupart noted, Chubb’s actions in Week 14 were quite costly for Miami. That was the sentiment from most fans as well.

“Chubb played an excellent game, but that one brief error cost the game and changed the entire conversation about the team this week,” one supporter replied. “We’d still be arguing if Tua [Tagovailoa] or Tyreek [Hill] should be MVP of the NFL.”

Another said: “It’s worse than that. If he had wrapped [Will] Levis & sacked him on that play, they might have been pushed out of FG range altogether? So that sequence may have been worth 7 points instead of 4 🤦🏻‍♂️.”

“Man could be an All Pro if he could actually make the sack he misses every week,” a third frustrated fan commented. And a fourth wrote: “I felt like that was a turning point for the game to be real.”

On the flip side, some were more critical of the NFL and their referees after the news.

“The NFL is robbing players,” a user chimed in. “As if the penalties didn’t cost him enough.”

Another Miami Dolphins fan wrote: “Meanwhile the [Kansas City] chiefs player who did the same thing didn’t get a flag and the ref politely asked him to put his helmet back on.”

Finally, one last Chubb critic voiced that the helmet toss “was more ego than passion.” Adding that it was an “absolutely selfish act by Chubb.”

Bradley Chubb Still Needs to Prove Himself in the Eyes of Miami Dolphins Fans

The Dolphins gave up a 2023 first and a 2024 fourth for Chubb — along with running back Chase Edmonds swapping out for a 2025 fifth. He also carries an enormous cap hit of $26 million-plus starting next season (and continuing through 2027).

Make no mistake, when Dolphins general manager Chris Grier traded for Chubb, he viewed the pass rusher as a cornerstone piece of the defense. Thus far, he hasn’t quite lived up to that combined price tag of draft capital and cap space.

Chubb contributed 2.5 sacks and 12 QB hits in Miami last year after the trade deadline, plus another sack and forced fumble during the playoffs. He’s been similarly solid in 2023, with 6.5 sacks and 15 QB hits entering Week 15 — as well as seven tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

So, has Chubb been bad? Absolutely not.

The outside linebacker has generally done his job more often than not, but he hasn’t played at a $26 million level yet. That type of money is reserved for double digit sack totals and game-wrecking defensive playmakers.

We’ll see if Chubb can elevate his performance during the 2023 playoff run as he attempts to win over his fanbase long-term.