Dolphins Predicted to Lose 55-Game Starter to Super Bowl Team

The Miami Dolphins will be hard-pressed to retain several key free agents in 2024, including starting right guard Robert Hunt.

During a February 7 article with Pro Football Focus, salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger predicted the San Francisco 49ers as his number one free agency landing spot for the Dolphins 2020 second rounder.

“The 49ers have never shied away from making a splash in free agency,” Spielberger reasoned, “even for a roster already loaded with elite talent on top contracts, with interior defender Javon Hargrave’s massive contract last offseason being the most recent example.”

Continuing: “San Francisco’s starting right guard Spencer Burford earned a 28.3 pass-blocking grade in 2023, the lowest of any right guard with at least 200 pass-blocking snaps this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan can also call up his old pal Mike McDaniel for a scouting report on Hunt from his time coaching him with the Miami Dolphins.”

Outside of McDaniel offering up a 55-game starter on a silver platter, Spielberger’s logic makes some sense. The Niners are a team constantly looking to upgrade on any blemishes on their roster — which right guard appears to be — and a very similar scheme from Miami to San Francisco would make this a seamless transition for Hunt.

The current NFC champions also have more available cap space than the Dolphins at this moment on February 10 — just $3.7 million in the negative compared to the monstrous $51.9 million hole that Miami has to climb their way out of.

Dolphins Center Connor Williams Named Fit for Bears & Titans in NFL Free Agency

It could be one of those offseasons for Dolphins general manager Chris Grier. Miami is currently navigating the perfect storm of an extremely difficult cap number, necessary extensions (Tua Tagovailoa) and a rush of important free agents — most of which played well in 2023.

Coming out of this season relatively unscathed will take a masterclass performance from the front office. And another expected loss is veteran center Connor Williams.

In the same article, Spielberger listed the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans as potential free agency destinations for the Dolphins center — who’s recovering from a torn ACL.

“Williams may miss some time early on in 2024, which will make his free agency period interesting, but he resembles a great buy-low option who was in the midst of a career year in 2023 with the Miami Dolphins, earning a 90.5 run-blocking grade as a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel’s wide-zone rushing attack,” the writer began.

“Chicago desperately needs to upgrade at center,” he went on. “And both starting guards have missed time throughout their careers, including in 2023, so Williams’ ability to slide out to guard could be appealing, as well.”

As for the Titans, Spielberger labeled Williams as a possible long-term replacement for free agent center Aaron Brewer.

“Perhaps they’ll be patient as they undergo a bit of a rebuild, allowing Williams time to get back up to full speed and rehab in the facility before returning to the starting lineup,” he added. “That would pave the way for an extension and allow him to be the veteran center for Will Levis for years to come.”

Titans Center Aaron Brewer Called Potential Connor Williams Replacement

Ironically, the aforementioned Brewer was also named as an option to replace Williams — if Miami is able to get their finances in order.

“Brewer would be a perfect fit to similarly jump out to the second level in a hurry and block for the speedy running backs in tow,” Spielberger noted.

Similarly, the Titans were a backup destination for Hunt as the two franchises have needs that match up on the offensive line.

“You’ll see Tennessee on this list quite a bit,” Spielberger admitted, “and they should be in the mix for any quality offensive lineman they can get their hands on besides left guards, where first-round rookie Peter Skoronski had a strong first season.”

The analyst attributed the potential Hunt link to “49ers connections,” being that Titans general manager Ran Carthon is a former San Francisco executive that spent time with McDaniel under Shanahan and GM John Lynch. Ties like these and bonds between coaches and players tend to spark a large majority of free agent acquisitions.