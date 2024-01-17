Dolphins Predicted to Cut Underperforming $65 Million Veteran

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2024 offseason at a projected $42 million in the negative according to Over the Cap. That means they’ll have to shed a good chunk of salary before the new league year begins in March, and one potential cap casualty was predicted by ESPN’s Aaron Schatz on January 15.

“The Dolphins will cut edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, who has played a smaller role this season,” Schatz forecasted for Miami. “He hasn’t played over 40% of the defensive snaps in any game. Cutting Ogbah will save $13.8 million on next year’s cap for Miami while leaving just $4 million in dead money behind.”

This move definitely feels like a strong possibility for the Dolphins. Ogbah received a big $65.4 million extension in 2022 after back-to-back nine sack campaigns from 2020 through 2021. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out since then.

Ogbah only appeared in nine outings in 2022, logging just one lone sack as well as one tackle for loss. The veteran edge rusher was much healthier in 2023, but he failed to make a huge impact despite injuries at the position.

Ogbah finished with 5.5 sacks this season, adding three tackles for loss and two turnovers forced (one interception, one fumble). Not good enough for over $16 million a year.

Dolphins Could Save More Cap Space With Post-June 1 Cut of Emmanuel Ogbah

If Miami does part ways with Ogbah, a post-June 1 designation could save more money — but it probably wouldn’t line up with the Dolphins’ timeline.

Schatz’s dead cap estimations are correct according to Over the Cap, but Miami can save an additional $2 million by releasing the defender after June 1. This is mostly clerical, if the Dolphins were to use one of their post-June 1 designations on Ogbah, but a later cut wouldn’t help with the looming $42 million deficit.

For that reason, it’s more likely that general manager Chris Grier forfeits the extra $2 million in savings, cutting Ogbah ahead of the new league year in March.

A second option would be some sort of pay cut or contract restructure for Ogbah, because something has to be altered when it comes to this cap hit. The pass rusher is entering his age-31 campaign in 2024, and the $13.8 million in savings would bring the Dolphins’ negative cap deficit up to -$28.2 million and change.

Dolphins Have Question Marks on the Edge

There is one downside to cutting Ogbah in 2024 — massive uncertainties at edge rusher.

Andrew Van Ginkel is an unrestricted free agent this spring, as are veterans Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston, Bruce Irvin and Da’Shawn Hand. On top of that, starters Bradley Chubb (ACL) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) are both coming off major surgeries and recoveries.

Ogbah’s departure could leave Miami very thin at the position, but this is a move that the Dolphins might have to make, nonetheless.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine agreed with Schatz, labeling Ogbah as one of Miami’s “most likely cap casualties” in 2024.

“Unfortunately for the Dolphins, cutting Emmanuel Ogbah is the move that could save them the most cap space without a big dead cap bill,” Ballentine explained, noting that “when Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are healthy, it’s pretty clear that Ogbah is the third-best rusher on the team.”