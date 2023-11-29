Dolphins LT Terron Armstead Has Viral Take on ‘Sloppy’ Performance vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead was not at his best in Week 12, with blocking grades in the 50s on Pro Football Focus.

Part of that may have been due to nagging ailments, however, and Armstead’s injury status will certainly be one to monitor in Week 13. “I’m rewatching the Dolphins vs [New York] Jets game and I suspect Terron Armstead entered the game with the quadriceps injury because he wasn’t his usual self,” journalist Omar Kelly stated on X on November 27.

Kelly added: “I get it. The Jets are good, but Armstead is usually very polished. He looked sloppy vs the Jets.”

To the surprise of many, the long-time NFL left tackle had a response for Kelly on X — and he was in total agreement with the media professional.

This is accurate! Man I was definitely sloppy in this game and that’s unacceptable! Gotta get my shit together asap!!

I will put the work in and be better out there for my team this weekend!

Dolphins Fans Applaud Terron Armstead Post for 2 Reasons

This reply was beloved by Fin Nation for a couple of reasons. The first was the accountability and leadership that Armstead displayed despite being critiqued.

“A true professional,” one Dolphins supporter commented.

Another said: “Love this! I have no doubt you’ll be better than ever!”

The second reason — which was potentially the more important takeaway for most followers — was that Armstead hinted he’ll be available “this weekend” against the Washington Commanders.

“This weekend?” A couple of fans quoted happily with accompanying reactions.

Not everyone was 100% onboard with Armstead returning though. “T you’re playing?” One supporter questioned. “I would actually rather you sit and get totally healthy for the run for the title that starts in 3 weeks. Get healthy, our path to the [Super Bowl] is exponentially more difficult without you on the field.”

Another user agreed, writing: “Stay healthy, we need you !”

Armstead’s age 32 campaign has been a bit rocky in terms of availability. When on the field, he’s been as rock solid as can be in pass protection with just three quarterback pressures allowed over 154 pass-blocking snaps, not to mention zero sacks or QB hits.

That’s been crucial for the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had injury issues of his own in 2022.

The veteran’s run-blocking has also been above average, but the overall snap percentage has been poor.

Armstead has appeared in five games out of a potential 11 — and one start was limited to 22 offensive snaps. The issues staying on the field have included a stint on the injured reserve with a knee injury, as well as the nagging quadricep ailment that Kelly mentioned, and Armstead appeared to confirm.

Is Dolphins RT Austin Jackson Playing His Way Into an Unlikely Extension?

With Armstead in and out of the lineup, right tackle Austin Jackson has been having his best NFL season at a very opportune moment for both the franchise and the player.

The former 2020 first-round selection was denied a fifth-year option this spring. That means he’ll hit the open market in March, assuming Miami doesn’t lock him up on an extension.

Going into the year, a new deal seemed very unlikely. Now, that theory has been altered.

Pro Football Network’s Adam H. Beasley actually urged the Dolphins to extend Jackson over the bye week. That didn’t happen, but the analyst’s point still remains.

“Now that Jackson has proven that he’s not just a capable starting tackle, but a good one, [general manager] Chris Grier and [head coach] Mike McDaniel would be wise to lock him up long term,” Beasley stated at the time, “especially since Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, and Isaiah Wynn are also on expiring deals.”

PFF has charged Jackson with 13 quarterback pressures and two sacks in 2023. That’s very good, considering he’s logged over 425 snaps in pass protection.

His run-blocking marks could use some improvement, but the 24-year-old has certainly played well enough to earn a new contract. The only question is how far he’s raised his price tag within a barren O-tackle market.