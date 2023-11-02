Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Explains Why He’s ‘Glad’ Chiefs Traded Him

Live from the podium in Germany, Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill looked back on his trade away from the Kansas City Chiefs organization.

“I’m kind of glad that [the trade] happened,” Hill told reporters on November 2 (via ESPN beat reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques).

“Obviously, the situation that I’m in is great,” the playmaker explained. “I’ve got great teammates. My family is from Miami, and also, I accomplished one of my goals of being one of the highest paid in the league. So, everything’s great. Life is great, man. Never can take anything for granted. So, I can’t look back. Always got to look forward. That’s my mindset.”

Hill was traded to the Dolphins on March 23, 2022. Since then, Kansas City has won another Super Bowl and is 6-2 to start the 2023 campaign, while Miami made the playoffs on the back of 1,700-plus receiving yards by Hill — and is also 6-2 this year. A true win-win deal.

“I just look back at that time [with the Chiefs] and just say, ‘man, he’s just a young guy just trying to find himself in the league,’” Hill noted later.

Continuing: “I was able to learn from so many guys, was able to mature so fast because I was able to step into a receiver role. It was a lot, and I kind of took that on and I didn’t look back.”

The “Cheetah” concluded that “the coaching staff trusted me [in KC], and I absolutely loved every minute of it.” Adding: “I wouldn’t take none of it back.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Reveals Why Chiefs Trade Eventually Came to Pass

During an exclusive interview with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall and the “I Am Athlete” podcast on October 30, Hill provided a few behind-the-scenes details on what led to the trade between the Chiefs and Dolphins.

“Man, this is a lot to unpack, man. Strong question,” Hill first replied when asked why he’d ever choose to leave Patrick Mahomes II and Kansas City.

“To be honest, it was a situation where my agent [Drew Rosenhaus] was trying to bait KC into giving me a contract,” Hill said candidly. “The idea was to never leave KC — and that’s the first thing I told my agent by the way.”

Hill noted that he told Rosenhaus to do what he needed to, “as long as I don’t get traded.”

After phone calls with general manager Brett Veach, head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes himself, Hill revealed why their trade bluff became a reality.

“That’s when things began to go left,” Hill told Marshall, “because my agent — you know how Drew Rosenhaus is — he going for the jugular. He like, ‘look, we need that guaranteed money, dog.’”

Fortunately for the Dolphins, the Chiefs “weren’t budging at all” according to Hill.

The dynamic wideout went on to explain how Rosenhaus convinced him that a trade was the right move.

“Reek, we gonna get you traded for what you deserve,” the agent urged according to Hill, adding: “Bro, you deserve at least $70 million. I’ve been with you for four years now and I see the potential.”

In the end, Hill’s personal relationship with Rosenhaus persuaded him to pursue a larger contract. From there, the Chiefs decided to oblige and as Hill weighed offers from Miami and New York, the differences in state taxes — plus his childhood love for the Dolphins organization — were the deciding factors.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt Says Tyreek Hill Trade ‘Worked Out Well’ for Both Teams

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt addressed the media on October 31 ahead of KC’s trip to Germany.

The purpose of the Q&A was to discuss the ever-expanding NFL international plans, but Hunt did work in a little time to field a question on Hill.

“I think that was a trade that worked out well for both parties,” Hunt responded. “Obviously, Tyreek is an incredible player and has done very well in his time with the Dolphins.”

“But I also think that it benefitted the Chiefs,” the CEO added, reasoning: “The draft compensation that we received, a lot of that draft capital was used to improve our defense and I think this year, we’re seeing that it did indeed work out well.”

Kansas City will face off against Miami in Germany on November 5, and Hill will be front and center. Ironically, the Dolphins wideout will match up against that young and improved Chiefs secondary directly.