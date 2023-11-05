Tyreek Hill Gets Brutally Honest With Fans After Dolphins Lose to Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins suffered their third loss of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, and Tyreek Hill’s second quarter fumble ended up being the difference.

Obviously, this game meant a little more for Hill than most, being that he made a name for himself in Kansas City before his trade to Miami. Despite that, “the Cheetah” finished with just 65 scrimmage yards and the fumble — his second-worst total of the year.

“Those guys did a great job of making it hard on me all day,” Hill admitted during his postgame press conference, noting that the Chiefs defense “had a really good plan” of slowing the Dolphins down at the line of scrimmage.

The dynamic playmaker also acknowledged that “it’s on me to make plays.” Adding: “That’s why they brought me here — to make plays in these types of games.”

“I gotta learn from it,” Hill finally said, crediting the Chiefs defenders on the fumble. He concluded that “if [the Dolphins] want to say we the number one offense in the league, we gotta be able to make plays when it counts.”

Considering all the pregame smack talk from Hill, these post-loss admissions were very candid, to say the least. Miami’s next game will come on November 19, at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tyreek Hill Calls Dolphins-Chiefs ‘Football’s New Rivalry,’ Hints at Postseason Rematch

Toward the start of the press conference, the Dolphins wideout also called Miami vs. KC “football’s new rivalry.”

“It was a fun day to play football in a different location,” he added after that comment, describing the experience in Germany as “a blast.”

Hill broke silence on the Week 9 defeat on social media as well, posting a brief message on X (formerly Twitter).

Tough one today against a good opponent, but we will see them again ✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 5, 2023

“Tough one today against a good opponent, but we will see them again ✌🏿,” Hill voiced to his followers.

To do so, the Chiefs and Dolphins would have to cross paths during the 2023-24 postseason. At their current trajectory, that’s certainly possible as the No. 1 and 4 seeds in the AFC conference.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Struggles vs. Chiefs

There’s no sugarcoating it, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled against the Chiefs.

He finished with just 193 yards passing and a touchdown — his first sub-200-yard performance of the season. Tagovailoa also missed several receivers throughout the matchup, whether he threw a little high or he couldn’t find the open man.

To that point, Tagovailoa threw for a season-low 61.8 completion percentage. That’s his worst mark since his 62.2 completion percentage in Week 1.

The Chiefs also sacked the Miami signal-caller three times, hassling him on the final handful of plays. His last two were not his best — an underthrown deep ball that Tagovailoa chalked up as “miscommunication,” and a botched snap that resulted in a turnover on downs.

“I’m always going to blame myself,” the QB replied when asked about the last offensive play of the game. “I gotta catch the ball. Whether that’s getting in a better position to catch it or whatever it is, can’t end the game like that when we have an opportunity like that against a really good team.”

It’ll be a long plane ride back to the States for the Dolphins, but they’re still 6-3 on the season. That’s one win better than the Buffalo Bills for the moment, although the Bills have a chance to even up with Miami on Sunday Night Football.