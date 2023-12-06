Heat Receive Troubling Injury Update as Star Has ‘No Idea’ When He’ll Return

In the grand scheme of injury updates, “no idea” isn’t a particularly favorable one for Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat.

The big man first suffered a left hip contusion on October 28 as the Heat dropped a 106-90 contest to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He sat out periodically over the next month, missing games on October 30, November 22 and November 25 before playing against the Indiana Pacers on November 30. Unfortunately for the South Beach residents, he again exited the lineup at head coach Erik Spoelstra’s behest, logging just 12:28 of court time.

Miami needs Adebayo on the floor to build some positive momentum as it attempts to get back on track during a disappointing early portion of the 2023-24 NBA calendar, but his return date remains a complete unknown.

Bam Adebayo Himself Doesn’t Know When He’ll be Back

Bam Adebayo said he has "no idea" when he'll be back for the Heat. Erik Spoelstra termed his left hip contusion "day to day." The Heat are 1-3 without Bam this season. Their only win came against the Cavs when they shot 57% from 3-point range. — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) December 5, 2023

Adebayo, throwing up 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, will miss a second consecutive contest against the Toronto Raptors on December 6. Nothing is certain beyond that.

Asked if he could return two days later at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was noncommittal.