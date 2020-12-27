Heat Star Hilariously Trolls Dwyane Wade’s ‘Corvette’ Dance on Instagram

Miami Heat starter Bam Adebayo had to say something after seeing former NBA legend Dwyane Wade posted a video of himself in a towel doing the “Corvette, Corvette” challenge on Instagram. The popular song and dance to rapper Pop Hunna’s “Adderall” went viral on TikTok, but has since spread to other social media sites.

Wade, 38, posted the dancing video on December 27, claiming that his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, who can be seen in the background also doing the dance routine in a towel, “made” him do it. The former Heat star captioned the video,”@gabunion made me try it #CorvetteCorvette.”

However, Wade looked all too happy to show off his “Corvette, Corvette” dance moves, and Adebayo commented, “I Know you Lying 😂.” Numerous of Wade’s 17.1 million followers agreed with Adebayo. “Nahhhh you wanted to do it lol,” one person wrote. Indiana Pacers’ Vic Oladipo merely commented with two crying laughing face emojis.

Wade, a 13-time NBA All-Star who spent the majority of his 16-year career playing for the Heat, was unbothered by the comments. He kept the post up. Four hours later, Wade’s dancing video had garnered over 1.2 million views.

Wade Trolled Adebayo for His Stylish ‘Haute Living’ Magazine Cover



Adebayo is no stranger to being on the receiving end of some healthy online trolling. He captured everyone’s attention after revealing his photo featured on the cover of Haute Living’s Miami December 2020 issue on Instagram. In the editorial photo, Adebayo shows off a new refined look with his off-white sports jacket and cream-colored turtleneck, and with the smoldering look he delivers straight to the camera, his comments section blew up.

Heat teammate Precious Achiuwa commented to say, “Very dapper,” while Udonis Haslem wrote, “Boy you clean as the board of health…” Wade also chimed in. “Damnnnn. Boy,” Wade wrote. “Look what money can do. You don’t look half bad my boy.”

NBA Veteran Torrey Craig, who’s now playing with the Milwaukee Bucks, barely recognized Adebayo. “Who are you?” Craig joked. Dalla Mavericks’ Josh Richardson commented, “Bruh.. let me hold a dollar. Cuz BOY YA LOOK GOOD.” Donovan Mitchell, point guard for Utah Jazz wrote, “You acing totally different! congrats my guy!”

Adebayo Is Having a Solid Start to the 2020-2021 NBA Season



Adebayo, a first-round pick out of the 2017 NBA Draft, has enjoyed a solid start to the 2020-2010 NBA season. The Kentucky alum, who signed a five-year max rookie contract worth up to $195 million with Miami in late November, is proving he’s worth the big payday.

The 23-year-old led the team in points and rebounds during the Heat’s season opener against the Orlando Magic. He put up 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and one block during the team’s 113-107 loss.

During Miami’s home opener on Christmas Day, Adebayo wasn’t as strong on offense. He was outscored by teammate Duncan Robinson but still racked up 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists during Miami’s 111- 98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

