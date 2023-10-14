Insider Reveals Reason Heat Never Traded for Bradley Beal

The Miami Heat elected to roll with Tyler Herro instead of trading for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal primarily due to fiscal reasons, according to NBA insider Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The Heat were linked to Beal in trade rumors this summer. A deal never happened, though, and Beal was eventually traded to the Phoenix Suns. Now we may know why.

On the October 13 episode of The Lowe Podcast, Lowe said the Heat didn’t think Beal was “$30 million better” than Herro.

Beal inked a five-year, $251 million supermax contract with the Wizards in 2022. He’s set to make just under $47 million this year and over $50 million in each of the following three seasons. Herro’s salary is $27 million in 2023-24 and won’t get higher than $33 million per year over the next three years. It’s clear Herro is more affordable, but age was likely a factor as well.

Zach Lowe: Heat Didn’t Think ‘Upgrade’ to Bradley Beal Was Worth it Over Tyler Herro

People don’t realize how clutch Tyler Herro is pic.twitter.com/1Bzm8uty7t — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) October 6, 2023

“I think that was a vote of confidence in Tyler Herro,” Lowe said about the Heat’s refusal to deal for Beal, via Bleacher Report. “From what I heard, the Heat looked at that situation and said ‘We don’t think Bradley Beal, who’s … seven years older than Tyler Herro, is 30 million dollars better than Tyler Herro going forward. We just don’t think the upgrade is worth it.”

Last season, Herro was third on the team in scoring, netting 20.1 points a game. He shot 37.8% from 3-point range.

“He’s one of the most skilled players in this entire association and the planet,” Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra told the Palm Beach Post about Herro heading into the season.

“There’s not that much he can’t do from a skill standpoint with or without the ball, which makes him so unique,” Spoelstra added. “Most great players who come into this league, they need the ball and high usage. Tyler can be that guy that plays off the ball. We’ve seen his great connection and collaboration with Bam (Adebayo) and Jimmy (Butler).”

Tyler Herro Feels Poised to Make a Jump This Season

Boy Wonder back in action 🪄 Tyler led us last night with 22 points in 24 minutes of play. pic.twitter.com/m4Pz180UtA — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 11, 2023

In Miami’s first preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, Herro led the Heat in scoring, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. He shot 40.9% from the floor in just over 23 minutes of action. Sure, it’s only preseason, but it could be a taste of what’s to come for Miami.

After hearing his name mentioned in trade talks all summer, with some rumors suggesting the Trail Blazers didn’t want him in negotiations for Damian Lillard, Herro feels primed for a breakout campaign. He can also enhance his value quite a bit by having a career year.

The shooting guard was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year for the 2021-22 season and has gotten incrementally better in each of his four years in the league. He had career highs in rebounding (5.4 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) last year. He also led the league in free-throw shooting (93.4%).

All the noise this past summer could serve as a huge motivator for the 23-year-old sharpshooter. If it does, the Heat will be proven right for sticking with Herro over Beal.