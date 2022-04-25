Denzel Washington Supports Heat, Throws Jab at Hawks’ Trae Young

The Miami Heat were absolutely dominant in their 110-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoff series and based on a video released by Major Films, the team earned that victory following a pep talk from Hollywood legend Denzel Washington.

Major Films has worked closely with Heat star Kyle Lowry over the past year, and while it’s unclear how Washington’s meeting with Miami’s roster in Atlanta came to be, the two-time Academy Award winner offered the team wisdom and advice while also roasting a few players.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

In fact, the Glory star started the encounter by calling out Lowry for his acting skills, making fun of his flops. “Sneaky boy be falling down,” Washington told the six-time All-Star, which caused him and Jimmy Butler to laugh hysterically.

“I do my job,” Lowry replies with a smile.

Washington also closed his speech with a joke, this time at the expense of Hawks star Trae Young. While saying his goodbyes, Washington asks the team where the series was at against the Hawks. They respond, “2-1.”

After a brief pause, “Tell that little boy to get a haircut,” The Tragedy of Macbeth star said.

The Miami Heat receives words of wisdom from Denzel Washington 🐐🙏 (Via MajorFilms215 | h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/d7CGktrdpi — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 25, 2022

Video of Washington’s pep talk quickly went viral on Twitter and fans couldn’t help but comment on the actor’s words. “Why he come at Trae like that 😂,” one person tweeted, while another fan referred to the infamous Chris Rock slap at the 2022 Academy Awards and wrote, “First Will Smith and now the Miami Heat, Denzel Washington turning into a full-time motivational speaker.”

Washington’s Pep Talk was About Humility, How to Be a Leader & Most Importantly to Go ‘Win’

Play

Denzel Washington drops a gem on Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat before game 4 in Atlanta Denzel Washington offering words of encouragement and drops a gem on the Miami Heat ball club before facing the Atlanta Hawks in game 4 (1st round) of the 2021-2022 NBA Play-Offs 4.24.22 (iPhone video) #KyleLowry #DenzelWashington #MajorFilms INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/majorfilms215 TWITTER: twitter.com/majorfilms215 copyright 2018 by Major Films LLC 2022-04-25T12:43:02Z

While the 67-year-old is originally from Mount Vernon, New York, the Fences director is cheering the Heat on for the 2022 NBA championship. Washington had jokes, but the bulk of his brief speech was to impart some wisdom on Miami’s roster:

Keep raising the standard, about how you carry yourselves, as you all do. Keep teaching. Keep leading. Keep following. You know, learn from the best, that’s what I’ve done. And pass it on. The last thing I’ll say, which I’ve said a lot of times. You’ll never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. I’ll say it again. You’ll never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. You can’t take it with you. Egyptians tried it. All they got was robbed. But, even money aside, you can’t take it with you, but you can leave it here.

Washington said, “Your influence. Your power. Your wisdom. Your ability to touch people. Cause everybody watching you all. Everybody got a favorite guy,” before discussing a sports hero of his own growing up as a young kid.

“But Elston Howard was a black player in the 60s and I wanted to be him. I tried to walk like him, you know. And stuff, you know. You know what y’all did! I tried to walk like him, I ended up playing catcher. You know, so you know that they’re watching and they’re following. And especially for the young boys, listen to your elders and lead quietly… and win!”

The Heat Can Clinch the Series With a Game 5 Win

The Heat are just one win away from punching their ticket to the next round, and because they entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed, Game 5 brings the Heat back to the FTX Arena in Miami on Tuesday, April 26.

On Monday, Miami preemptively ruled out Lowry from playing in Game 5. Based on the team’s success in Game 4, expect Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to once again start Gabe Vincent in Lowry’s spot while also offering Victor Oladipo meaningful minutes.

READ NEXT: NBA Insider on Heat Guard: ‘No Way He Gets the Max’ [EXCLUSIVE]