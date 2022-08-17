Bam Adebayo Set to Join Forces With 2 Heat Targets at Miami Pro-League: Report

At the end of July, Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo lit up the Miami Pro League with a collection of exciting highlights, and the game culminated with the Miami crowd chanting “Miami” as the Heat trade target Donovan Mitchell shot free throws.

Today, August 17, Mitchell is expected to make his return at the Miami Pro League to participate in the semi-final round of the Pro-Am Tournament’s playoffs.

Wednesday’s events are highlighted by NBA talent Bam Adebayo, who Mitchell teamed up with in July, and Collin Sexton are also confirmed NBA players that will be playing in the semi-finals alongside Mitchell.

The Miami Pro-League has teamed up with Caffeine.tv to provide a live stream of the event. Fans can watch the event live starting at 6:30 pm EST on Caffeine.tv via the “Playmaker” channel (HERE).

Last week Caffeine teamed up with Miami Pro League organizers, Playmaker to provide exclusive live broadcasts of the entire playoffs. Last week’s opening quarter-final games have already featured appearances by fellow NBA players Bam Adebayo, Colin Sexton, Terry Rozier, Josh Richardson, Derrick Jones Jr., Marvin Bagley, Austin Rivers, and more. Tune in tonight to see who else drops in for the August 17 semi-final games.