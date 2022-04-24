Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Teases Return to the Court

The Miami Heat find themselves in a backcourt bind with starting point guard Kyle Lowry suddenly nursing a hamstring injury. Even if he suits up for Game 4 of the team’s first-round series against the Hawks on Sunday, the situation will have to be monitored going forward.

If Lowry does miss time, Miami figures to run with Gabe Vincent and/or Victor Oladipo at the point. Tyler Herro would likely assume additional ball-handling duties as well. And while are all capable, the team would definitely miss the 36-year-old’s presence.

However it shakes out, the Heat will have to find ways to win using what they’ve got. No additional help is coming for the club. Dwyane Wade isn’t walking through that door.

That said, the notion that Wade — who retired from the sport in 2019 — would lace up the sneakers and return to the hardwood once again apparently isn’t as farfetched as one might think.

Wade, of course, now holds a minority ownership stake in Jazz and his new team has been on the ropes in its first-round series against the Mavericks. Heading into Game 4 on Saturday, Utah had lost two straight games and was seemingly headed for a big break-up this offseason.

For his part, though, the Heat legend wasn’t panicking. In fact, the series deficit apparently reignited a passion to play that has been missing since he called it a career.

“I wanted to hoop yesterday for the first time since I retired,” Wade tweeted. “Down 2-1 makes you feel alive!! Your hands are sweaty, your heart is beating at a [different] pace, my mind is at peace because being down and counted out, is where I’m most comfortable!”

While the Jazz probably could have used Wade to help play some defense on Jalen Brunson, the club ended up pulling itself out of its rut without him. Utah beat Dallas 100-99 on a game-winning lob jam from Rudy Gobert and evened the series at two games apiece.

Wade Knows a Thing or Two About Coming Back

The Jazz may have a new lease on life but the comeback is far from complete as they must win two out of the next three games over the favored Mavs — who have reclaimed the homecourt advantage — in order to move on. With any luck, Wade’s affinity for the underdog spot is rubbing off on them.

After all, few have accomplished more under those difficult circumstances than Wade. And the Hall of Famer has even done it against Dallas.

In 2006, he willed the Heat out of an 0-2 hole to capture his first NBA championship against the Mavs. He did it again in 2013 after Miami had trailed the Spurs 1-2 and 2-3 in the Finals. Wade and LeBron James went on to win the final two games of the series and bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy once again.

