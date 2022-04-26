Former Heat All-Star Getting Ripped to Shreds by Raptors Fans

While the Miami Heat‘s first-round playoff series against the Hawks has been at the forefront of fans’ minds, it’s not the only matchup of interest to them. Before the Celtics completed their sweep of the Nets on Monday, there was one big reason for the South Beach faithful to tune in there.

Namely, former Heat fave and 2018 NBA All-Star Goran Dragic, who has done his balling for Brooklyn recently.

Clearly, the Dragon’s move to join forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving didn’t play out as he had hoped. However, the 14-year veteran definitely held up his end of the bargain. Dragic appeared in all four games for the Nets, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds off the bench while hitting 56.3% of his shots.

That hasn’t stopped fans of his previous team, the Raptors, from putting him on blast, though.

Dragic Taking Hits From the North

Play

Goran Dragic on Brooklyn: "Every day there was something different, something difficult."

In the wake of Brooklyn’s ouster, Raptors fans descended upon social media to dance on the team’s — and, more specifically, Dragic’s — grave. Their rallying cry: an interview the combo guard gave after he was sent from Miami to Toronto in the Kyle Lowry trade last summer.

At the time, he told a Slovenian outlet that he had “higher ambitions” than playing for the Raptors. The team later traded him to the Spurs, who bought him out and cleared the path for his Nets jump.

Despite the fact that Dragic later apologized — not to mention the likelihood that he wasn’t in Toronto’s plans anyway — Raptors fans are over the moon that their team is still playing while Dragon’s is not.

“LMAOOOOOO REST IN PISS MORON TRAGIC,” a Reddit post devoted to Dragic’s loss read. “Seriously though f**k that idiot. This guy cried his way out of Toronto and stalled teams interested in him when we traded him just to sign with a team that got swept in the first round. So glad Moron Tragic is gone”

The comment thread was similarly vitriolic.

Dragic Gets Trolled on an Epic Scale

“His higher ambitions were getting completely s**t on and dominated by tatum. Cuckold Dragic watchin that L from the bench,” one Redditor commented.

“He did our raps too dirty from start to end lol,” another reply read. “We tried…just when some of us were forgetting the initial comments the man goes to vacation in Miami until he was traded.”

“His career is likely done at this point,” opined a third commenter. “Nets will blow it up in the off season, Dragic will end up on Orlando or some s**t.”

Not every Raptors fan is looking to pile on, though. Some actually expressed support for Dragic, while others just want to move on.

“Role players should learn not to talk like superstars. Otherwise, fans will get salty. But can we please stop talking about him? He’s really not worth it,” read another comment.

