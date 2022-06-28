Miami Heat Have Inquired About Spurs All-Star Point Guard: Report

The Miami Heat have started to look at building their team for next season and to again compete for an NBA title. It is well known that the Heat will be going after a star to add with Jimmy Butler. They have been linked with stars like Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid.

On June 27, Kyrie decided to play out the remaining year of his contract rather than opt-out. That rules out the possibility of Irving and likely Durant as well. Donovan Mitchell is perhaps the one player that Utah isn’t listening to offers for at the moment. Bradley Beal, who has been linked to the Heat, is likely to accept the SuperMax from Washington. Even John Wall, who the Heat also had rumored interest in, is planning on signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Adding another ballhandler is expected to be a priority for Miami. After missing out on Wall and uncertainty around other players on Eastern Conference executive told Heavy’s Sean Deveney one All-Star guard the Heat have inquired about.

Heat Interest in Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray is one of the most intriguing names that is reportedly on the trading block. He nearly averaged a triple-double with 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game last season. His play led him to being named an All-Star in the 2022 season, and now could be used for the San Antonio Spurs to rebuild around the assets they acquire. While most of the reports have been with the Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat are also a team that has reported interest.

“There is definitely interest from the Heat in Dejounte Murray. How heavy it went that is up for debate, but they looked at it,” One Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “They want a better backup ballhandler, combo-guard type. It would cost them Tyler Herro but that is not enough from the Spurs’ point of view. They want first-round picks. The Heat don’t have them of course, but if the Spurs can’t get their asking price met, the Heat could go back to them and make an offer around Herro.”

The Spurs trading their All-Star point guard is a little bit puzzling. The only way it makes sense is to stockpile draft picks, which the Heat don’t have. What the Heat do have, and why they are in multiple trade considerations, is young players to add into trade packages like Tyler Herro.

Does Murray Make Sense for Miami?

While the Eastern conference executive says the Heat are looking for a ballhandler, combo guard type, and Murray fits that mold, I don’t see him as the backup point guard he projects. Murray has the potential to take over the starting role and is certainly an upgrade on both Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent. With two years left on his contract the do-it-all guard has Heat Culture written all over him as well.

If the Spurs don’t get what they want back regarding picks in potential deals, it has to be worth a package with Tyler Herro and others to bring in an All-Star guard that nearly averaged a triple-double.