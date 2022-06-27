Heat Linked to 5x All-Star and Former No. 1 Pick in Offseason Deal

The Miami Heat are expected to be active in this NBA offseason. They have already been linked with multiple stars to potentially team up with Jimmy Butler. Some of the reports include players like Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine, and others have them adding potential MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Even Kevin Durant has been in the Heat trade possibilities amid the Kyrie Irving drama.

However, the Heat aren’t just in discussions to add star players, they are also linked to other key free agents. Miami has been listed as a possible destination for coveted free agent big men Montrezl Harrell and even former member of the Orlando Magic, Dwight Howard.

While the Heat are also a team listed in the potential Kyrie Irving sweepstakes, it could be another first overall pick point guard they sign instead.

Heat Could Add Former No. 1 Pick John Wall

For the first time in a long time, John Wall could be on the open market. Wall has essentially been stashed away on the Houston Rockets roster with the team wanting to develop their young stars aren’t even dressing Wall. Now healthy, he could be a piece that contributes to an NBA team.

The last time we saw John Wall he averaged over 20 points and nearly 7 assists per game in 40 appearances for the Rockets. It’s hard to think he couldn’t add something to a contending team again next season. NBA Insider Marc Stein Reported that there is interest from the Heat in acquiring the five-time All-Star.

“This week marked the first time in some time that I heard serious murmurs about Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets after his season on the sidelines — provided Houston remains unable to find a trade partner on a Wall deal.

It is still unclear, with Wall presumed to be essentially untradeable when he’s due $47.4 million next season, how much of that salary he would have to surrender in buyout talks to convince the Rockets to let him become a free agent. The latest Wall-related scuttle does, however, suggest that a pathway for the sides to get there is at last materializing.

Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months,” Stein wrote on his newsletter.

It’s no question that the Heat would benefit from a quality point guard. Kyle Lowry missed games down the stretch, appeared out of shape at times, and didn’t appear to be the answer for Miami. If they can get Wall for anything less than his current almost $50 million contract, you have to believe it is worth exploring.

Other Heat Offseason Moves

Another thing on the Heat offseason checklist is bringing back Caleb Martin. On June 21, the Heat extended Martin a $2.1 million qualifying offer, officially making him a restricted free agent. Martin in his exit interview, expressed his desire to stay with the Heat organization. Other teams will have opportunities to sign Martin when negotiations begin on June 30, but the Heat will have the opportunity to match any contract that is offered.